Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 5, 2026: Air India turbulence, Trump’s Iran warning

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 5, 2026: Today’s highlights include DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin arrest, Trump giving a last chance to Iran for a deal, Neeraj Chopra all set to compete in Lausanne DL, Government proposing tax relief for offshore funds and electronics contract manufacturing, schools closed in UP districts due to Kanwar Yatra and more.

National News

Fourteen people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured on Tuesday after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence mid-air. According to the sources, the aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude of nearly 300 feet before landing safely at Delhi Airport.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was booked on Tuesday morning over remarks allegedly related to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s relationship with a popular Tamil actor. The case was registered following a complaint filed against him, with police reaching his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments as MPs from the opposition protested the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an apology over the police action against protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

World News

US President Donald Trump, in his recent statement, announced that the fresh talks between the United States and Iran are the latter’s “last chance” to reach an agreement and prevent further US military strikes on its land.

Two people have reportedly died in Michigan, United States, due to a Cyclospora infection (cyclo­sporiasis) outbreak. The infection is associated with iceberg lettuce, which was served at Taco Bell restaurants. As per the Michigan health department, both individuals had serious underlying health conditions, which perhaps worsened the effects of the infection and dehydration.

Sports News

The Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to take part in the Lausanne Diamond League, popularly called Athletissima, on August 21. The double Olympic medallist has recently bagged a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026.

Story continues below this ad

The Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Allan Nascimento has passed away at the age of 34 on Monday due to an apparent heart attack while sleeping. The player recently featured in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Business News

The government has proposed to relax the tax exemption rules for Eligible Investment Funds (offshore funds managed from India) under the Income-tax Act. The proposal has been made to encourage fund management in India and provide greater tax certainty. It has also proposed extending the tax exemption for contract manufacturing by 10 more years.

The Ministry of Finance has allowed banks and payment service providers to charge a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions made at large businesses with an annual turnover of more than ₹50 crore, such as Amazon and Flipkart, which implies these merchants may have to pay a transaction fee for digital payments.

Education News

The NEET UG 2026 candidates who scored more than 600 and 650 marks in the exam moved to the Supreme Court over the OMR sheets discrepancies. Students have alleged that the response sheets uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) varied from the answers they had actually marked during the NEET UG 2026.

Story continues below this ad

The Delhi government has launched a one-year free coaching programme for Class 12 students from the science stream of government schools. Under the scheme, selected students will get free coaching from Dakshana Foundation for major entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.