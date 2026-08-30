Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 31, 2026: Army pilots evacuate casualty from 18,600 feet; NBEMS to hold NEET-PG re-exam

The Aviation pilots of the Indian Army successfully evacuated a casualty from 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif, a steep mountain slope, despite harsh weather conditions and approaching dusk. To increase the helicopter’s lifting capability, the pilots eliminated all non-essential equipment from the aircraft and carried only limited fuel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his four-day Central Asia tour by meeting Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. The meeting is focused on strengthening cooperation across trade, tourism, health, energy and defence. Subsequently, Modi will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31-September 1.

World News

As reported by the Nepal Disaster Authority, the flash floods have so far claimed 734 lives in Nepal. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has alerted that at least 17,000 children need urgent humanitarian assistance. The floods have destroyed 18 schools and damaged around 20 others.

The United States President Donald Trump has proposed an additional fee of $103,265 on every H-1B visa applications, including those eligible for the 20,000 advanced-degree exemption. Under the proposed law, the employer would be required to pay the charge when the petition is filed.

Sports News

Lionel Messi scored four goals making Inter Miami defeat CF Montreal by 7-1 in the Major League Soccer (MLS). With the four-goal spree, Messi has climbed up to be on the joint-second spot of the “most recorded free-kick goals” chart.

15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over as the East Zone captain during the 19th over of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match against Central Zone in Bengaluru, after the East Zone captain Ishan Kishan sustained an injury.

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Business News

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has asked the Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Textile Ministry to regulate or restrict cotton-yarn exports amid US’s sanction on Chinese cotton due to alleged use of force labour. The cotton yarn prices in India have surged to nearly 60%, from around Rs 250 per kg in early 2026 to approximately Rs 400 per kg at present.

The Ministry of Defence has rolled out several reforms to simplify the defence export standard operating procedure (SOP) and the open general export licence (OGEL) framework. These changes are aimed at providing quicker access to international markets which will allow Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities.

Education News

The NEET PG 2026 was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 30 in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was carried out in CBT mode at 1,111 centres across the country. As per the official data, a total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 2,63,535 candidates completed their exam.

For candidates who could not complete their exam due to technical glitches which occurred Sitapura centres, Jaipur, NBEMS has announced a re-exam scheduled for September 5 at 3 pm.