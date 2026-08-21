Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 22, 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand secure historic world championships medal for India

4 min readNew DelhiAug 21, 2026 05:43 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 22, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 22. Key highlights of the day include the North Eastern Railway operating its longest-ever freight train, ‘Awadh Mahashakti ‘, NASA announcing the failure of the Swift Boost mission, Treesa Jolly – Gayatri Gopichand duo winning the BWF World Championships 2026, Chandrababu Naidu saying the southern states have the potential to build a $10 trillion economy by 2047, NTA issuing clarification on charging processing fee for challenging an answer key and more.
National News
The North Eastern Railway (NER) has launched its longest-ever freight train, ‘Awadh Mahashakti’, which operated from Gonda to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. The train, with an average speed of 42 kmph, covered a total distance of around 160 km in 3 hours and 50 minutes.
World News
NASA has announced that its Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory would re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere later this year after a private mission to rescue the ageing space telescope failed. The Swift Boost mission, worth $30 million, was awarded to Arizona-based aerospace startup Katalyst Space in 2025 to boost Swift into a higher orbit. However, the mission failed due to an electrical malfunction.
Six Indians have been hijacked by pirates off Somalia’s Puntland coast on MV LUTUF, owned by Polar Movement Shipping. The vessel, carrying Turkish weapons, was last located in East Africa. The 10-member crew aboard the ship includes six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian, and two Serbian security guards.
Sports News
Achieving a historic feat for India, World No 39 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have won the BWF World Championships 2026 by defeating Chinese opponents, Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian, in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026, also called Athletissima. The event is being hosted at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland. This is Chopra’s third league in the 2026 season after winning a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026.
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Business News
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, M N Chandrababu Naidu, said the southern states could build a $10 trillion economy by 2047 and called for greater cooperation among the states, including better connectivity. Naidu also proposed a bullet-train network connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
In accordance with the draft rules released by the Department of Atomic Energy, the SHANTI Act will review nuclear accident liability caps every five years, allowing the government to amend them based on changing circumstances
Education News
A Supreme Court bench including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohanaraised raised concerns over the implementation of the CBSE’s three-language policy for Class 9 students. The bench sought that the implementation of this policy should be examined.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued clarification on the issues raised by candidates over the processing fee of Rs 200 charged for challenging an answer key. Supporting the need for the processing fee, the agency said it is “intended to discourage frivolous challenges”.