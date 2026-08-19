Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 20, 2026: Trump continues to claim Strait of Hormuz as ‘US territory’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been detained by the Bihar police for leading a protest against the use of AK-47 assault rifles by the police to manage a student-led protest last month in Siwan. Yadav was booked near the Income Tax office while he was en route to the Lok Bhawan.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has directed the suspension of all kinds of operational and tourism activities happening at the beaches and coastal regions of Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu, and the Lakshadweep islands on August 19-20, as a swell surge is expected to hit the southern part of India.

World News

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his claims of having full control of the Strait of Hormuz as he posted a map showing the stratergic waterways as a new US territory. He also added that no negotiations are currently happening with Iran and none were scheduled.

The United Arab Emirates has put a hold on all trade and financial transactions with Iran as it accused Iranian military forces of the recent ballistic missile attacks towards the country. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has, however, rejected the claim made by the UAE.

Sports News

India has defeated Sri Lanka in the first test by 165 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in Galle. Indian cricketer Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul helped India inflict a third successive home series defeat on Sri Lanka. The second Test series will begin on August 23 in Colombo.

The 2021 World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen has won the first round of the Badminton World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium after routing Austrian shuttler Collins Valentine Filimon in three games with a score of 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 on placards.

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Business News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advised public sector banks to organize a month-long campaign which starts October 2 to keep up with the youth’s expectation of banking being simple, intuitive, personalised, and available round-the-clock, without losing its prudence.

India’s buffalo meat exports rose 66.6% from $896.8 million in April-June 2025 to nearly $1.5 billion in April-June 2026, making buffalo meat one of the country’s strongest agricultural export performers. India, currently stands as the world’s third largest bovine meat exporter, after Brazil and Australia.

Education News

The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to submit a report detailing the measures taken to implement the recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan Committee and the Nandan Nilekani-led task force on examination reforms. The Centre also apprised the court of the safeguards introduced in the NEET examination system for question-paper preparation and transportation.

Introducing major changes in the semester exam system, the University of Mumbai has made the APAAR ID details compulsory for downloading the admit card. As per reports, students appearing in the semester exam from the academic year 2026-27 onwards will not be able to access the hall tickets without entering their APAAR ID details.