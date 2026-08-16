Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 17, 2026: Jharkhand protests call for CM-residence march, NTA issues answer keys after month-long delays

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 17, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 17. Key highlights of the day include Jharkhand students planning a protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, the CAG flagging E. coli contamination in drinking water at eight railway stations, and Naveen Patnaik opposing the new minerals law over concerns about Odisha’s rights and revenue. Internationally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit India for the BRICS Summit, while the US has launched a crackdown on H-1B visa fraud, and more.