Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 17, 2026: Jharkhand protests call for CM-residence march, NTA issues answer keys after month-long delays

Students in Jharkhand have announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20 over issues related to JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Bar Council of India chief Manan Kumar Mishra has apologised to students of NALSAR following a controversy involving remarks made during an interaction with students.

A CAG audit has found E. coli bacteria in drinking water samples from railway station water coolers at eight of 49 stations tested, flagging violations of water quality norms.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has opposed the new minerals law, arguing that the amendments could infringe on the state’s rights and lead to revenue losses.

World News

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit India for the BRICS Summit, with bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to focus on key regional and economic issues.

US authorities have launched a crackdown on H-1B visa fraud in Dallas, targeting alleged misuse of the visa programme.

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Sports News

Bangladesh have pulled off a major upset by defeating Australia in the first Test in Darwin, securing a notable win against the Test champions.

Badminton star PV Sindhu has spoken about playing the World Championships at home and the expectations surrounding her return to the global stage.

Chess legend Magnus Carlsen has discussed the future of chess as an esport and how the game could evolve in the digital era.

Business News

Indian Railways is working to expand Vande Bharat exports, with plans involving standard-gauge platforms aimed at opening up overseas markets.

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SEBI has proposed simpler KYC norms for NRIs, OCIs and foreign investors to make it easier for overseas investors to participate in Indian financial markets.

Education News

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education has opened registrations for the 2026 Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp, offering students an opportunity to participate in advanced science training.

The NTA has released the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 answer keys and candidate response sheets and opened the objection window for candidates.