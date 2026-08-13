Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 14, 2026: Amit Shah attends Lok Sabha, Iran rejects Trump’s claim over Strait of Hormuz

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 14, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 14. Today’s highlights include Amit Shah appearing in the Lok Sabha for the first time in this monsoon session, Iran dismissing Trump’s claims of having full control over the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian football team not attending the FIFA ASEAN Cup, and the RBI proposing changes to interest rates on loans, and more.

National News

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, attended the Lok Sabha for the first time during this monsoon session amid opposition MPs demanding his accountability on the alleged police action against students’ July 20 protest for 18 days. However, the House was adjourned just four minutes after proceedings began.

Madhya Pradesh government has put a ban on the sale of analogue paneer in the state. In their statement, the MP government said that it would not allow the promotion of cheaper non-dairy substitutes and would rather encourage the sale of good-quality dairy products made from natural milk.

World News

In a recent turn of events, Iran has rejected Donald Trump’s claim of having “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority took to X (formerly called Twitter) to declare that the claims and tweets pushed by American officials are entirely false and that the passage remains blocked until Washington accepts Iran’s conditions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt steps down from her position in the Trump administration to spend more time with her family. She will continue serving in her position till the end of this month. US President Donald Trump lauded his youngest press secretary, Leavitt, for being a “real leader” in the White House.

Sports News

India has turned down the invitation to attend the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup because of scheduling issues. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will instead shift its focus to the team’s friendly matches against five-time World Cup champions Brazil, scheduled for October 3 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Australian cricket team was dismissed for just 198 runs on the opening day of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Darwin. The Australian team registered their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud displayed a remarkable performance by taking 6 wickets at a cost of just 55 runs.

Business News

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new rules for interest rates on loans. The framework aims to make loan pricing more transparent, strengthen rules for floating-rate loans, and provide better protection to borrowers. If approved, the proposed rules will come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Jio Financial Services of the Reliance Industries group and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) have signed an agreement allowing the latter to acquire a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit by investing up to Rs 18,268 crore. The deal will initially provide BofA an equity stake in JCL of 26.5%, which can later rise to 49.9% upon the exercise of warrants.

Education News

According to data provided by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), nearly 6.19 lakh Indians disclosed study or education as their purpose of visit while going abroad in 2025. This was down from 7,60,060 in 2024 and 8,94,758 in 2023.