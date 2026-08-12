Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 13, 2026: Karnataka bans tobacco product sales, Tata Sons chairman resigns

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 13, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 13. Today’s highlights include Karnataka banning the sale of tobacco and nicotine products, a Chinese rocket exploding 85 seconds after liftoff, Afghanistan hosting a three-match T20I series on Indian land in September 2026, N Chandrasekaran resigning from his position as chairman at Tata Sons, SBI starting the application process for the recruitment of clerical positions, and more.

National News

In a recent turn of events, the Karnataka government has imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of all tobacco and nicotine products across the state. The government has banned products like gutka and pan masala for one year in the interest of public health. However, the official notification does not provide any clarity on their consumption.

In Jharkhand, more than 200 ABVP activists have been booked while they were participating in a march from Ranchi’s Old Assembly area towards the new Assembly building, in support of students who were lathi-charged during the students’ protest in the state. The list of detained activists includes three senior office-bearers, namely national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, national secretary Abhay Pratap Singh and Jharkhand state secretary Prakash Tuti.

World News

China’s Long March 7A rocket designed to launch ChinaSat-4B, a communication satellite, into orbit, exploded 85 seconds after lifting off. The rocket developed an in-flight anomaly after blasting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the island of Hainan.

As per reports, the former President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, along with his younger brother Maher, were sentenced to death. Both of them have been executed on charges of “crimes against humanity” and “war crimes” during Syria’s 14-year-long conflict, which rendered half a million people dead.

Sports News

BCCI has confirmed that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host a three-match T20I series in India in the month of September 2026. India and Afghanistan will compete in three games scheduled between September 13 and 17. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail of Olympian Sushil Kumar in the alleged murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Kumar was accused of allegedly beating Dhankar to death during a clash between the two groups at a stadium on May 4, 2021.

Business News

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N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as the chairman of Tata Sons, a 66% principal shareholder of the Tata Group. He will continue in his position till February 2027. Chandrasekaran also serves as the chairman of many leading Tata Group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, TCS and Indian Hotels.

Gold prices in India witnessed a rise on August 12 with the 24-carat rate reaching Rs 15,486 per gram. As per Good Returns, the gold price stands at Rs 14,195 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 11,614 per gram for 18-carat gold.

Education News

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). Interested candidates can submit their application till August 31. The preliminary and main examinations are tentatively scheduled in the months of September and November 2026, respectively.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the city intimation slip for the forthcoming NEET PG 2026. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted on August 30, while the admit cards for the same will be released on the official website on August 27.