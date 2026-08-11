Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 12, 2026: US to make key immigration applications online-only, India adds 11 new entry points for e-visa

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 12, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 12. Today’s highlights include the Lok Sabha passing the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill, 2026 without discussion, 132 people reportedly dead after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Colombia, Trump stepping in to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) acquiring a 1.4 GW operating solar power portfolio, Indian student team bagging one gold and three bronze medals in Romania and more.

The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill 2026. The latter had earlier given confirmation of attending the House. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, argued that renaming ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ is not a major issue. The Bill was passed in the lower house without any discussion by voice vote.

India added 11 new international entry points, including nine land ports such as Darranga, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Jaigaon, Dawki, Moreh, and Attari (Road), and two airports in Bhopal and Tirupati for e-visa entry. The country now has a total of 88 designated ports through which foreign nationals holding valid e-visas can enter. Though the expansion in the e-visa entry network is aimed at improving the quality of tourism, business travel, and ease of entry for eligible foreign visitors, the facility remains unavailable for those possessing a Pakistani passport.

World News

A total of 132 people are dead after a destructive 7.4 – magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia. Rescue teams are currently searching damaged buildings for survivors, while several cities, including Pereira, where local authorities have reported 40 people dead and 65 buildings collapsed.

The US government will soon make online filing mandatory for several immigration applications, including those related to green cards, citizenship and asylum. Under a new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rule published in the Federal Register, applications forms that have been available for online filing for at least 180 days will now be submitted online. USCIS can also make more forms online-only in the future, but it must give applicants 60 days’ notice.

Sports News

The United States President Donald Trump comes in support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, saying that it would be a “terrible mistake” of the organization to remove him from the position. Trump praised Infantino and lauded him for a highly successful 2026 FIFA World Cup. Infantino is currently under constant criticism after his bid to sell part of FIFA’s World Cup business to private investors failed. Three major football confederations including UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have also accused him of breaking their trust “through deception”.



Four Ugandan boxers and one Pakistani boxer who competed at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow still remain missing. Ibrahim Kemis, Nuhu Batte, Emily Nakalema, Angel Katushabe and Qudrat Ullah have not returned home after participating in CWG 2026, and their current coordinates remain unclear even after a week. As per the statement given by Ugandan athletes back home, they may have sought asylum in the UK, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Business News

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) has announced that it is set to acquire a 1.4 GW operating solar power portfolio from ReNew Solar Power for Rs 4,859 crore. The deal will be completed through Purvah Green Power, the renewable energy arm of CESC. The portfolio comprises six solar projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. More than 90% of the capacity is covered by long-term power purchase agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

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In accordance with the data shared by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in the Lok Sabha, only 9 women serve as chief executive officers (CEOs) and 25 as managing directors (MDs) among India’s top 500 listed companies. The figures also outline 67 women working as the executive directors and 22 women as chief financial officers (CFOs). The data projects the limited representation of women in senior leadership roles at major listed companies in India.

Education News

The Indian team delivered an impressive performance at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) 2026 in Romania by clinching one gold and three bronze medals. Shrilakshmi Venkatraman bagged the gold medal in the olympiad, while Aarav Anil Rao, Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan and Advay Misra won bronze medals.

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has opened the registration portal for students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to apply for the UP scholarship 2026-27. Under the scheme, selected students belonging to general, SC, ST, OBC, or minority communities will get financial assistance.



All the schools across Ghaziabad and Meerut will remain closed on August 12 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.