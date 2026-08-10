Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 11, 2026: Amit Shah agrees to speak on ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, Abu Dhabi to provide Indians free UAE entry visa

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 11, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 10. Today’s highlights include Amit Shah’s confirmation on attending parliament, Abu Dhabi offering free UAE entry visa to Indian citizenry, Sarfaraz Khan replacing injured Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Test series, Ministry of Railways approving two new trains, NTA announcing tentative time frame for the release of UGC NET 2026 June answer key and more.

National News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given an affirmative response to attending the Parliament amid the Opposition’s constant questioning over alleged excess use of power against protesters during the CJP-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march which took place on July 20. The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Monday, announced the readiness of the minister to address the Monsoon Session and asked the opposition to refrain from disrupting the decorum of the session.

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin published on Sunday, the death toll due to the prevalent disastrous floods in the state has reached 100, including 60 men, 23 women and 18 children comprising 12 boys and six girls. Sivasagar has reported the maximum number of deaths, i.e. 49 and continues to be among the worst-affected districts.

World News

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi has launched a new tourism programme under which Indian citizens planning a trip to the country can get a UAE entry visa at no extra cost. The program will start from August 1 to October 31, 2026 and will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for bookings made through participating travel partners and online travel agencies. Indian nationals must book a package comprising at least a three-night stay in Abu Dhabi in order to be eligible for the program.

The Pentagon has urged US defence companies to speed up the production and delivery of military equipment such as missiles as the ongoing Iran conflict has caused depletion of the American weapons stockpiles. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg has sent a letter to defence manufacturers, providing them 21 days to submit plans for rapid delivery and accelerating production.

Sports News

Indian batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to a right toe injury. Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been positioned in the team as his substitute. Sudharsan is currently under medical observation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has shown good signs of recovery. The India vs Sri Lanka Test series is scheduled to commence from Saturday, August 15, 2026.

India has achieved a historic double at the U20 World Championships in Eugene, USA, with Basant Kumar, aged 19, winning silver in the high jump and Shahnavaz Khan, 19, clinching bronze in the long jump. With this achievement, Basant has become the first Indian high-jumper to win a medal at the U20 World Championships and Shahnavaz, the first Indian male long-jumper to secure a medal at the championships.

Business News

Story continues below this ad

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) recorded a sharp rise in gold loans, with credit against gold jewellery increasing 69.3% year-on-year to Rs 3.41 lakh crore in June 2026. Gold-loan growth has increased at a rapid rate compared to the 40.6% recorded in June 2025. The authority also announced NBFCs as the fastest-growing major retail lending segment.

The Ministry of Railways, India has approved induction of two new trains in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It has also extended the services of four trains to benefit passengers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In addition to above inclusions, seven trains will get new stoppages. The changes made by the Indian Railways are aimed at improving rail connectivity between cities and giving passengers more travel options.

Education News

After a prolonged delay, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official confirmation on the release of UGC NET 2026 June session answer key. As per the press note released on Monday, the agency has announced that the answer key for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations will be released this week at the official website.