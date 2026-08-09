Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 10, 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan’s first statement after resigning, Iran releases video of Mojtaba Khamenei

School Assembly News Headlines for August 10, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 10. Today’s highlights include Dharmendra Pradhan’s first statement after resigning, Iran releasing a fresh video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid speculations about his deteriorating health and even death, Shubman Gill resuming batting after sustaining an injury, the Ministry of Finance announcing that citizens using UPI will not be entitled to pay transaction charges, and more.

National News

In his first statement nearly 15 days after resigning from the position of education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Gen Zs were misguided by some people. Pradhan also proclaimed that the position was not important to him more than the future of students. The minister resigned as Education Minister on July 25, following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged NEET paper leak.

In the wake of the recent downpour in Jammu and Kashmir and India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s prediction of heavy rainfall to persist in the coming days, the Amarnath Yatra 2026 has been suspended on both the Chandanwari and Baltal routes. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Gard has announced the halt at the pilgrimage as a safety precaution and necessary step due to the ongoing repair of the yatra track .

World News

Amid reports of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khemenei’s failing health and low chances of sustaining for more than a few days, Iran’s Mehr news agency has recently released a 12-second undated video clip of Mojtaba Khamenei, where he could be seen engaging with officials. The media agency has claimed it to be the first time that any such video of the Supreme leader has come out.

The US Department of Homeland Security has sent out a proposal to remove the 60-day grace period given to H-1B workers after the end of their employment, posing great difficulty to thousands of Indians working in America . The proposal has not been implemented yet as it currently stays under review at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Sports News

Indian women’s badminton player, Ashmita Chaliha clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title by defeating China’s Han Qianxi in the women’s singles final of Korea Masters Super 300 badminton tournament 2026 on Sunday, at Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium, Asan, South Korea.

The Indian Cricket team Captain for ODI and test series, Shubman Gill was seen back on the fields on the third day of the three-day practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Ground in Colombo on Sunday after sustaining an injury to his right ring finger. Both the teams will be seen competing against each other in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series, starting from August 15 to August 27, 2026.

Business News

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The Ministry of Finance issued a statement on Saturday, August 8, that all the citizens using UPI to make payments will not be charged on transactions, and all person-to-person transactions will remain free of charge. However, the ministry added that with the implementation of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), consumers will be entitled to pay nominal rate only above a certain threshold, and on a limited set of merchant transactions.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 9 Nights 10 Days Japan tour package, departing from Delhi on September 6. The package includes a ride on a bullet train and visits to the famous tourist attractions of the seven Japanese cities namely, Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima. The rate of the package varies as per the accommodation option. The triple-sharing package costs around Rs 3.46 lakh to Rs 4.74 lakh, as per the accommodation option chosen by the traveler.

Education News

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment drive for the announced 1,538 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies. The online application window has been activated at its online portal for eligible candidates to submit their registration forms till August 27, 2026. The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in September 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 results soon at its official website. An official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the scorecards is still awaited. The UPTET 2026 was conducted by the commission from July 2 to July 4, in offline mode at a total of 955 exam centres situated in 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh for more than 17.7 lakh candidates.