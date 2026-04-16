Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 17, 2026: Women’s reservation debate, IPL 2026, IMF growth outlook, and CBSE announcements

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 17, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 17. Bringing you a quick roundup of the most important developments from India and across the globe, these top stories cover national, international, sports, business, and education updates to keep you informed and aware of current affairs shaping the world today.

During Thursday’s debate on three Bills to implement women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 2029, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the Opposition that women were watching every member and would not forget any “ill intentions” to block the women’s quota.

Samrat Choudhary took over as the first BJP chief minister with two deputies from JD(U) — Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. A Cabinet expansion is likely to take place after results are announced for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections on May 4.

Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey has found extraordinary inequalities and backwardness across communities in the state. Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that SCs and STs were found to be three times more backward than General Castes.

International

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday as hopes of de-escalation of US-Iran tensions cooled down concerns over ongoing supply disruptions.

Israel and Lebanon agreed ⁠to launch ​direct negotiations ​at a ​mutually ⁠agreed-upon place and time to end hostilities with the militant group Hezbollah.

Sports

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to implement annual contracts for its players, effective from the 2026-2027 season onwards. The MCA has decided to introduce Grades A, B, and C, where players will be remunerated, and the proposal was passed during the recent Apex Council meeting.

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Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s first match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) could be against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

Business

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the war in West Asia could turn into “the largest energy crisis in modern times” as it cut its global growth forecast for 2026 by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.1%, with developing economies bearing the brunt of the downward revisions.

An Iranian oil tanker estimated to be laden with about 2 million barrels of Iranian crude arrived unannounced close to Gujarat on Tuesday without a declared destination or buyer, according to ship tracking data and industry watchers.

Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window for the Class 10 second board examination 2026 from today, April 16. Schools will be required to complete the registrations by April 22. CBSE on April 15 declared the Class 10 results this year. Over 24.71 lakh students took the examination across 8,074 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at more than 93.70 per cent.

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The University of London is poised to establish its offshore campus in Hyderabad, Telangana government sources said on Wednesday. The representatives of the university have initiated the application process with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to welcome its first batch of students from the academic year 2027.