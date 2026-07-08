Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 9, 2026: US-Iran escalation causes Sensex to plunge over 1700 points, new EPFO portal

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 9, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 9. Today’s highlights include a sharp fall in Indian stock markets amid the West Asia crisis and the launch of a new EPFO digital portal for provident fund services. International developments focus on Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran and discussions ahead of the NATO summit.
Indian financial markets witnessed sharp volatility as the Sensex plunged over 1,700 points and the rupee weakened amid escalating tensions in West Asia, reflecting investor concerns over the geopolitical crisis.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has introduced a new digital portal to simplify PF interest tracking, claim settlements and withdrawal procedures, aiming to improve services for subscribers.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States may take control of Iran’s Kharg Island and could launch military action as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.
Ahead of the NATO summit, Donald Trump discussed issues ranging from trade and Iran to Spain, Greenland and broader transatlantic relations.
The All India Football Federation has left the decision on selecting Indian strikers to clubs while also clarifying confusion surrounding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) eligibility.
The Egyptian Football Association has criticised the use of VAR following Egypt’s FIFA World Cup defeat to Argentina, questioning several key officiating decisions.
Indian stock markets came under pressure as the Sensex dropped more than 1,700 points and the rupee weakened following heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with global investors turning cautious.
The International Monetary Fund has warned that rising risks around the Strait of Hormuz could affect global growth, although India’s economic outlook remains relatively strong.
A new LinkedIn survey has found that four out of five Indian executives feel increasing pressure to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption as organisations adapt to changing workplace demands.
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has received a ₹10 crore donation from alumnus and Adobe India founder Naresh Chand Gupta to support the construction of a new student hostel block.