Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 9, 2026: US-Iran escalation causes Sensex to plunge over 1700 points, new EPFO portal

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 9, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 9. Today’s highlights include a sharp fall in Indian stock markets amid the West Asia crisis and the launch of a new EPFO digital portal for provident fund services. International developments focus on Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran and discussions ahead of the NATO summit.

National News

Indian financial markets witnessed sharp volatility as the Sensex plunged over 1,700 points and the rupee weakened amid escalating tensions in West Asia, reflecting investor concerns over the geopolitical crisis.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has introduced a new digital portal to simplify PF interest tracking, claim settlements and withdrawal procedures, aiming to improve services for subscribers.