Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 9, 2026: PM Modi in Malaysia for dilateral Talks. CBSE cancels CTET 2026 exam and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 9, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 9, 2026. Today’s major developments include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic engagement in Malaysia, renewed focus on women’s rights through a Calcutta High Court ruling, and stricter tourist safety measures in Goa, Japan’s election and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, with talks focusing on trade, defence cooperation, and regional stability. The visit marks an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and expand collaboration across economic and strategic sectors, as highlighted during PM Modi’s Malaysia visit and bilateral talks.

The Calcutta High Court has restored criminal proceedings against in-laws in a dowry-related case, observing that despite India’s achievements such as winning cricket world cups, gender equality remains elusive. The court’s remarks came while reinstating the trial, stressing the need for accountability in cases involving women’s rights, as detailed in the ruling on restoration of trial by Calcutta High Court.

Goa Police have announced strict action against individuals clicking photographs with tourists without their consent, warning that violators may be detained. The move is aimed at curbing harassment and ensuring tourist safety, particularly in popular beach destinations, following the new directive on “no consent, no selfie” enforcement in Goa.

World News

Polling has begun in Japan’s national elections, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeking a strong mandate while stating she would step down if her party fails to retain power. The election is being closely watched amid economic challenges and regional security concerns, as voters head to the booths in Japan’s high-stakes national election.

Dubai has opened a new bridge on Al Qudra Road, significantly easing traffic congestion by boosting road capacity. The infrastructure upgrade allows nearly 19,200 vehicles per hour, marking a major improvement in urban mobility, according to this update on Dubai’s Al Qudra Road bridge project.

Sports News

Young Indian cricketer Agni Dev Chopra has been signed by a Pakistan Super League franchise, marking another instance of Indian-origin talent featuring in overseas T20 leagues. His selection has sparked discussion around cross-border cricketing opportunities, as reported in this update on Agni Dev Chopra's PSL stint.

Chinese tennis player Fangran Tian, coached by India’s Mangal Sriram, has emerged as a strong contender on the women’s circuit after impressive performances on the WTA 125 tour. The partnership reflects growing cross-border coaching collaborations, highlighted in this report on Fangran Tian’s rise under Indian coaching.

Debate has resurfaced over India–Pakistan cricket ties ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with discussions involving the PCB and ICC taking place in Colombo. The issue centres on participation, scheduling, and geopolitical considerations, as outlined in this report on India–Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 talks.

Business News

Reliance Industries has purchased around two million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil, marking a notable shift amid changing global energy flows and sanctions dynamics. The deal reflects India’s efforts to diversify oil sources, as detailed in this report on Reliance’s Venezuelan oil purchase.

India and the United States are continuing negotiations on a proposed trade agreement, with discussions covering tariffs on soybean oil, fruits, wine, and other agricultural products. The talks aim to address long-standing market access issues, according to this update on the India–US tariff negotiations.

Education News

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled CTET 2026 Paper 2 after identifying administrative issues, with candidates advised to await further instructions on rescheduling. The decision impacts aspirants preparing for teaching eligibility exams, as announced in this update on CTET 2026 Paper 2 cancellation.

IGNOU has announced a nationwide placement drive across major regional centres, aimed at improving employability and industry exposure for its students. The initiative will connect learners with recruiters from multiple sectors, as outlined in this report on IGNOU’s placement drive.