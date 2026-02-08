Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 9, 2026: PM Modi in Malaysia for dilateral Talks. CBSE cancels CTET 2026 exam and more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 9, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 05:47 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines TodaySchool Assembly News Headlines Today Februa5ry , 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 9, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 9, 2026. Today’s major developments include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic engagement in Malaysia, renewed focus on women’s rights through a Calcutta High Court ruling, and stricter tourist safety measures in Goa, Japan’s election and more.

National News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, with talks focusing on trade, defence cooperation, and regional stability. The visit marks an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and expand collaboration across economic and strategic sectors, as highlighted during PM Modi’s Malaysia visit and bilateral talks.

The Calcutta High Court has restored criminal proceedings against in-laws in a dowry-related case, observing that despite India’s achievements such as winning cricket world cups, gender equality remains elusive. The court’s remarks came while reinstating the trial, stressing the need for accountability in cases involving women’s rights, as detailed in the ruling on restoration of trial by Calcutta High Court.

Goa Police have announced strict action against individuals clicking photographs with tourists without their consent, warning that violators may be detained. The move is aimed at curbing harassment and ensuring tourist safety, particularly in popular beach destinations, following the new directive on “no consent, no selfie” enforcement in Goa.

World News

Polling has begun in Japan’s national elections, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeking a strong mandate while stating she would step down if her party fails to retain power. The election is being closely watched amid economic challenges and regional security concerns, as voters head to the booths in Japan’s high-stakes national election.

Dubai has opened a new bridge on Al Qudra Road, significantly easing traffic congestion by boosting road capacity. The infrastructure upgrade allows nearly 19,200 vehicles per hour, marking a major improvement in urban mobility, according to this update on Dubai’s Al Qudra Road bridge project.

Sports News

Young Indian cricketer Agni Dev Chopra dimisses rumprst ajtaabeen signed by a Pakistan Super League franchise, marking another instance of Indian-origin talent featuring in overseas T20 leagues. His selection has sparked discussion around cross-border cricketing opportunities, as reported in this update on Agni Dev Chopra’s PSL stint.

Story continues below this ad

Chinese tennis player Fangran Tian, coached by India’s Mangal Sriram, has emerged as a strong contender on the women’s circuit after impressive performances on the WTA 125 tour. The partnership reflects growing cross-border coaching collaborations, highlighted in this report on Fangran Tian’s rise under Indian coaching.

Debate has resurfaced over India–Pakistan cricket ties ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with discussions involving the PCB and ICC taking place in Colombo. The issue centres on participation, scheduling, and geopolitical considerations, as outlined in this report on India–Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 talks.

Business News

Reliance Industries has purchased around two million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil, marking a notable shift amid changing global energy flows and sanctions dynamics. The deal reflects India’s efforts to diversify oil sources, as detailed in this report on Reliance’s Venezuelan oil purchase.

India and the United States are continuing negotiations on a proposed trade agreement, with discussions covering tariffs on soybean oil, fruits, wine, and other agricultural products. The talks aim to address long-standing market access issues, according to this update on the India–US tariff negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

Education News

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled CTET 2026 Paper 2 after identifying administrative issues, with candidates advised to await further instructions on rescheduling. The decision impacts aspirants preparing for teaching eligibility exams, as announced in this update on CTET 2026 Paper 2 cancellation.

IGNOU has announced a nationwide placement drive across major regional centres, aimed at improving employability and industry exposure for its students. The initiative will connect learners with recruiters from multiple sectors, as outlined in this report on IGNOU’s placement drive.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
A devotee named Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri had approached the high court seeking action against authorities of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Adoor
Kerala HC dismisses plea against entry of Christians priests in Hindu temple. What it said
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
cats
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
cats
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement