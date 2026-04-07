Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 8, 2026: Trump says ‘whole civilization will die today, fresh violence hits Manipur, Iran’s Kharg island reportedly targeted

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 08, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 8. Today’s major developments were shaped by the ongoing West Asia conflict, impacting fuel supply decisions in India and triggering global military and diplomatic escalations, including reported US strikes on Iran and unrest in Turkey and more.
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Government-owned oil refiners have deferred scheduled maintenance shutdowns to ensure adequate fuel supply amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The move is detailed in the refiners defer maintenance shutdowns to ensure fuel availability amid Hormuz disruption.
Tensions escalated in Manipur after two protesters were killed in CRPF firing, hours after the killing of two children, further aggravating the situation in the state. The incident is reported in the Manipur unrest, sees 2 protesters were killed in CRPF firing after the killing of children.
The NCERT judiciary chapter controversy saw fresh developments as a curriculum head told the Supreme Court that the content was prepared by a 15-member team, not individuals. The matter is covered in the NCERT judiciary chapter prepared by a 15-member team, the curriculum head tells the Supreme Court.
Iran’s Kharg Island has reportedly been targeted by multiple US military strikes, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The development is detailed in Iran’s Kharg Island, targeted by US military strikes.
Two attackers were killed in a gunfight outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, with police also sustaining injuries during the exchange. The incident is covered in which the attackers were killed in a gunfight outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.
Healthcare services across the UK have been disrupted as doctors began a strike over pay disputes, leading to delayed surgeries and appointments. The situation is reported in the UK doctors’ strike disrupts surgeries and appointments.
A compelling story emerged in wrestling as Lalit, who lost his mother at a young age and was later adopted, defeated a top Chinese opponent, marking a significant milestone in his career. The feature is highlighted in the wrestler Lalit’s journey and win over China’s best.
R Vaishali has emerged as India’s strongest contender at the halfway stage of the Candidates 2026 chess tournament, keeping hopes alive for a title challenge. The update is available in the R Vaishali biggest Indian hope at Candidates 2026 halfway stage.
India achieved a significant milestone as the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attained criticality, with the Prime Minister calling it a defining step in the country’s nuclear energy journey. The development is detailed in the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality.
SEBI is planning a joint initiative to upskill independent directors, aiming to strengthen corporate governance standards across companies. The proposal is covered in the SEBI plans initiative to upskill independent directors and deepen governance.
The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for CUET UG 2026 candidates regarding discrepancies in uploaded photographs, along with a correction window to address the issue. The notice is detailed in the CUET UG 2026 advisory on photo mismatch and correction window.
The Delhi government has opened applications for scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students for the 2025–26 academic session, aiming to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The initiative is outlined in the Delhi government scholarships for SC ST OBC students 2025-26 applications.