Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 8, 2026: Trump says ‘whole civilization will die today, fresh violence hits Manipur, Iran’s Kharg island reportedly targeted

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 08, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 8. Today’s major developments were shaped by the ongoing West Asia conflict, impacting fuel supply decisions in India and triggering global military and diplomatic escalations, including reported US strikes on Iran and unrest in Turkey and more.

ALSO CHECK | Complete List of School Holidays in April 2026

National News

Government-owned oil refiners have deferred scheduled maintenance shutdowns to ensure adequate fuel supply amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The move is detailed in the refiners defer maintenance shutdowns to ensure fuel availability amid Hormuz disruption.

Tensions escalated in Manipur after two protesters were killed in CRPF firing, hours after the killing of two children, further aggravating the situation in the state. The incident is reported in the Manipur unrest, sees 2 protesters were killed in CRPF firing after the killing of children.