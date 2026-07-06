Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 7, 2026: Mumbai on red-alert over heavy rains, Thailand’s new advisory for Indians

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 7, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 7. The day’s highlights include a landslide on the newly built Mumbai–Pune Expressway section, the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, and a compensation order in a wrongful detention case from Uttar Pradesh. International developments focus on a deadly prison clash in Sri Lanka, the funeral of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and new travel rules for visitors to Thailand. Sports news features England’s thrilling World Cup victory over Mexico and Neymar’s retirement from international football, and more.