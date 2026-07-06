Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 7, 2026: Mumbai on red-alert over heavy rains, Thailand’s new advisory for Indians

A section of the Rs 7,000-crore Mumbai–Pune Expressway missing link project suffered a landslide just nine weeks after opening, prompting scrutiny over the incident even as authorities attributed it to an “act of God.”

The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahendragiri, the seventh Project 17A stealth frigate, further strengthening India’s indigenous naval capabilities.

A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered compensation after a man was allegedly wrongfully detained and assaulted by police in Hamirpur, with officials directed to take action in the case.

World News

At least eight inmates were killed during a violent clash inside a prison in Sri Lanka, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Thousands gathered in Tehran as Iran held the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with the raising of the red flag drawing global attention due to its symbolic significance.

Indian travellers planning to visit Thailand have been advised to note new visa regulations, including revised financial requirements for entry before travelling.

Story continues below this ad

Sports News

Defending champions England national football team defeated Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after an exciting Round of 16 encounter.

Brazilian football icon Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil’s World Cup exit against Norway, bringing an end to his international career.

Business News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced plans to launch a cooperative life insurance company and a cooperative utility aggregator to strengthen the cooperative sector.

Jewellers in Mumbai have reported a decline in gold demand despite falling prices ahead of the festive season, citing cautious consumer spending.

Story continues below this ad

Education News

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar has introduced a new credit system allowing BTech students to swap an entire semester of classroom learning for industry, research or startup exposure, giving students greater flexibility and hands-on learning opportunities.