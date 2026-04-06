Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 07, 2026: Menaka Guruswamy becomes India’s first openly queer MP; Delhi assembly security breach and more

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 07, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 7. Today’s key developments included a security breach at the Delhi Assembly and a Supreme Court stance on continuing central forces in West Bengal, along with clarifications on LPG policy in Odisha. Internationally, a temporary ceasefire near the Strait of Hormuz and Nepal’s response to fuel crisis, among other things is in focus.
ALSO CHECK | Complete List of School Holidays in April 2026
Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, becoming India’s first openly queer MP. A constitutional law expert, she also played a key role in the 2018 Supreme Court judgment decriminalising homosexuality in India.
A security breach was reported at the Delhi Assembly after a masked driver rammed through a gate, left a bouquet inside the premises, and was apprehended within an hour. The incident is detailed in the security scare at Delhi Assembly involving masked driver breaching gate.
The Chief Justice of India has stated that there is no question of withdrawing central forces from West Bengal, citing recent developments in the state. The remarks are covered in the CJI statement on no withdrawal of forces from West Bengal.
The Odisha government has clarified that there is no ban on 5 kg LPG cylinders after confusion arose from a minister’s remarks, easing concerns among students and migrant workers. The clarification is reported in the Odisha govt clarification on no ban on 5kg LPG cylinders.
A temporary ceasefire has been reported around the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, offering brief relief in the conflict-hit region. The development is detailed in the temporary ceasefire near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US tensions.
Nepal has introduced a two-day weekly holiday as part of measures to address an ongoing fuel crisis and rising petrol prices. The policy shift is covered in the Nepal introduces two-day weekly holiday amid fuel crisis.
MS Dhoni is set to undergo a fitness test ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming IPL fixture. The update is available in the MS Dhoni fitness test ahead of Delhi Capitals game.
Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali has secured second place after consecutive wins at the Candidates tournament, marking a strong performance on the global stage. The achievement is detailed in the R Vaishali climbs to second spot after successive wins at Candidates.
In a relief to renewable energy players, the electricity regulator has delayed the implementation of stricter grid stability rules for wind and solar power generators. The decision is outlined in the delay in stricter grid stability rules for wind and solar generators.
The Odisha government has doubled the reservation quota for SC and ST students in medical and engineering courses, aiming to improve access to higher education for underrepresented groups. The move is covered in the Odisha doubles SC/ST quota in medical and engineering seats.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has revised passing marks for the 2nd PUC examinations, introducing changes that will impact evaluation criteria for students. The update is available in the Karnataka board revises passing marks for 2nd PUC exams 2026.