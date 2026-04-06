Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 07, 2026: Menaka Guruswamy becomes India’s first openly queer MP; Delhi assembly security breach and more

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 07, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 7. Today’s key developments included a security breach at the Delhi Assembly and a Supreme Court stance on continuing central forces in West Bengal, along with clarifications on LPG policy in Odisha. Internationally, a temporary ceasefire near the Strait of Hormuz and Nepal’s response to fuel crisis, among other things is in focus.

ALSO CHECK | Complete List of School Holidays in April 2026

National News

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, becoming India’s first openly queer MP. A constitutional law expert, she also played a key role in the 2018 Supreme Court judgment decriminalising homosexuality in India.