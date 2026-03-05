Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 6, 2026: Indian Army foils terror plot along LoC, T20 semi finals between India-England

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 6, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 6. Key developments span security, aviation disruptions and policy changes amid the escalating West Asia conflict. India foiled a terror infiltration attempt along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, while the regional crisis forced airlines to cancel several international flights. Internationally, evacuation efforts intensified as transport systems were deployed to rescue stranded citizens and global leaders voiced opposition to further escalation, and more.

Security forces foiled a terror infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector, preventing militants from entering Indian territory. The incident is detailed in the Army foils terror infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri.

Amid the ongoing West Asia tensions, IndiGo cancelled 112 international flights scheduled for March 6, citing operational disruptions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict. The full update is available in the IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6 amid Iran-Israel war.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced financial incentives of Rs 25,000 for families having a second or third child as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pushes a policy aimed at boosting population growth. More details are in the Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 25,000 for second and third child under new population policy.

World News

In response to the Iran–Israel war, Etihad Rail has started passenger train services in Abu Dhabi to evacuate citizens stranded in Saudi Arabia. The development is reported in the Etihad Rail starts passenger train services in Abu Dhabi to rescue citizens from Saudi Arabia.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has voiced opposition to military escalation in Iran despite facing potential trade pressure from the United States under Donald Trump. The statement is covered in the Spain’s Sánchez says ‘no to the war’ in Iran despite Trump’s trade threat.

Sports News

India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, with a place in the final at stake. Follow the match updates in the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final live match.

The Zimbabwe cricket team has begun its journey back home from India after travel disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. The situation is detailed in the Zimbabwe team begins journey home amid travel disruptions linked to West Asia conflict.

Business News

Women borrowers are emerging as a major growth segment for lenders, with their share rising at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2%, according to a recent report. The findings are highlighted in the Women borrowers rise at 14.2% CAGR, emerging as key growth drivers for lenders.

Global shipping markets are witnessing a surge in crude tanker rates amid heightened tensions in West Asia, affecting energy transportation costs worldwide. More details are available in the Crude tanker rates soar amid West Asia conflict.

Education News

The National Testing Agency has begun conducting the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes while issuing an important advisory on documents, reporting time and dress code for candidates. Read more in the CUET PG 2026 exam begins; NTA issues important notice on documents, reporting time and dress code.

IIT Madras has launched a new postgraduate diploma programme in Manufacturing Analytics designed for working professionals seeking specialised training in advanced manufacturing technologies. Details are available in the IIT Madras launches PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics for professionals.