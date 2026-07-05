Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 6, 2026: Over 50 engineering colleges shut in India, MEA Jaishankar on 4-nation trip

The Election Commission has clarified that only minor anomalies have been found in Odisha’s draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), amid concerns raised by opposition parties over deletions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has begun a diplomatic tour of four West Asian nations and is scheduled to visit the United States on July 13, with discussions expected to focus on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

After an uneven start to the monsoon, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring widespread rainfall to several parts of India, offering relief from recent dry conditions.

World News

A new report has identified Canada’s safest cities for 2026, with cities such as Quebec City, Ottawa and Montreal featuring prominently in the rankings.

US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “knows who the boss is” following talks at the White House, underscoring the close but complex relationship between the two allies.

Sports News

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku remains a key figure ahead of his side’s clash with the United States, with questions over which version of the experienced forward will emerge on football’s biggest stage.

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Young Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed promising signs on debut, but Jacob Bethell’s match-winning performance helped England secure victory in the contest.

Business News

The Centre is considering stricter regulations for VPN service providers, including requiring them to establish offices in India and appoint compliance officers to strengthen cybersecurity oversight.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued notices to Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp over concerns that their username features are being misused for fraud and online scams.

Education News

The University of Delhi has begun postgraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session, including registrations for its new one-year postgraduate programmes under the National Education Policy.

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Government data has revealed that 58 engineering colleges across India have shut down, with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recording the highest closures, highlighting changing trends in technical education.