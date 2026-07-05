Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 6, 2026: Over 50 engineering colleges shut in India, MEA Jaishankar on 4-nation trip

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 6, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 6. Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 6. Today’s highlights include updates on Odisha’s draft voter list, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s multi-nation diplomatic tour, and fresh monsoon rainfall expected from a Bay of Bengal weather system. International developments feature Canada’s safest cities ranking and Donald Trump’s remarks sharing about his likely meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, and more.