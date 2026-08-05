Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 6, 2026: Meta apologises over PM Modi video block, RBI to launch plastic notes early next year

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 6, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for August 6. Today’s highlights include government sources claiming that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised after the Prime Minister’s video was mistakenly blocked, Tamil Nadu’s first Budget under Chief Minister Vijay with a strong welfare focus, and Telangana tightening scrutiny of coaching centres following an exam leak alert. Internationally, Massachusetts has declared August 15 as ‘India Day’, while US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, and more.

Government sources have said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video was mistakenly blocked, acknowledging the error amid the recent controversy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has presented his first state Budget with a strong focus on welfare measures, including support for gold, laptops and sarees alongside higher public spending.

Authorities in Telangana have placed coaching centres under scrutiny after an exam paper leak alert, tightening security measures to prevent malpractice in recruitment examinations.

World News

The US state of Massachusetts has declared August 15 as ‘India Day’ in recognition of the Indian community’s contributions across business, education, healthcare and public service.

US President Donald Trump has said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen ‘very soon’ as negotiations continue over an interim agreement involving Iran.

Sports News

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty have received their draws for the upcoming tournament, with Sindhu facing a favourable opening match while Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty have tougher routes.

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The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence is managing the rehabilitation of Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar as both players recover from injuries ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Questions have been raised over India’s new hockey jersey featuring saffron elements, with Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey stating that he was not consulted before the design was finalised.

Business News

New IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh has told employees that despite a challenging operating environment, the airline will stay focused on its long-term expansion strategy.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce Rs 10 and Rs 20 plastic banknotes from the beginning of the next financial year as part of a pilot project to improve durability.

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Education News

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that an internal audit panel has been formed to examine the NEET PG admission cut-off controversy and review the admission process.

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has launched a Bloomberg Finance Lab to strengthen financial market training and equip students with industry-relevant analytical skills.