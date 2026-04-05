Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 06, 2026: Indian LPG tanker clears Hormuz as Iran claims downing of two US C-130s, Black Hawk helicopters

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 06, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 6. Today’s key developments include energy infrastructure and evacuation efforts amidst Iran-US war, including Indian vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz and fishermen returning from Iran. Internationally, tensions intensified with reported military losses and fresh strikes across the region. In sports, standout IPL performances by Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag grabbed attention.

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National News

An Indian LPG tanker, Green Asha, is currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the eighth India-flagged vessel to transit the strategic route since early March amid heightened tensions. The development is detailed in the Indian LPG tanker Green Asha crossing Strait of Hormuz.