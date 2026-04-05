Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 06, 2026: Indian LPG tanker clears Hormuz as Iran claims downing of two US C-130s, Black Hawk helicopters

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 06, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 6. Today’s key developments include energy infrastructure and evacuation efforts amidst Iran-US war, including Indian vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz and fishermen returning from Iran. Internationally, tensions intensified with reported military losses and fresh strikes across the region. In sports, standout IPL performances by Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag grabbed attention.
ALSO READ | School Holidays in April 2026: Check complete list here
An Indian LPG tanker, Green Asha, is currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the eighth India-flagged vessel to transit the strategic route since early March amid heightened tensions. The development is detailed in the Indian LPG tanker Green Asha crossing Strait of Hormuz.
A total of 345 Indian fishermen evacuated from Iran have safely arrived in Chennai as part of ongoing rescue operations amid the West Asia conflict. The update is covered in the 345 Indian fishermen evacuated from Iran arrive in Chennai.
Iran has claimed that two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters have been destroyed amid the ongoing conflict, signalling further military escalation. The development is reported in the Iran claims destruction of C-130 aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters.
The conflict in West Asia has intensified further, with Iran reportedly targeting a petrochemical plant in Bahrain and power plants in Kuwait. The situation is detailed in the Iran targets petrochemical plant in Bahrain and power plants in Kuwait.
Rishabh Pant delivered a strong performance with a half-century, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026. The match report is available in the Rishabh Pant’s half-century leads LSG to win over SRH.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised Riyan Parag, predicting a bright future for the young cricketer after his match-winning performance for Rajasthan Royals. The remarks are covered in the Ravi Shastri predicts big future for Riyan Parag after RR victory.
The government has granted full customs duty exemption on certain critical petrochemical products, aiming to stabilise supply and support industries amid global disruptions. The move is detailed in the full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products.
The Centre has clarified that India continues to purchase Iranian crude without payment hurdles, dismissing concerns over tanker diversions to China being linked to financial issues. The clarification is reported in the India buying Iranian crude without payment hurdles, government clarifies.
Doctors, students, and faculty at AIIMS have called for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) to streamline medical education and assessment across the country. The demand is outlined in the AIIMS stakeholders push for NExT to streamline medical education.
KEAM 2026 candidates in Gulf countries have been allowed to change their exam centres due to disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict. The update is available in the KEAM 2026 exam centre change allowed for Gulf candidates.