Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 5, 2026: Iranian warship sunk near Sri Lanka, Nepal general elections on March 5 and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 5, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 5. Today’s top developments include major defence procurement contracts, a cyber breach in Karnataka’s education portal, and trade disruptions due to the West Asia conflict. Internationally, tensions escalated with military incidents involving Iran and the US, while Nepal gears up for elections.

The government has signed defence contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore to procure six helicopters for the Coast Guard and missile systems for the Navy, strengthening maritime security capabilities. The development is detailed in the Rs 5,083 crore defence contracts for Coast Guard helicopters and Navy missiles.

An alleged insider breach involving a stolen password has compromised Karnataka’s official education portal, reportedly affecting 58 schools. The cyber incident is covered in the Inside job that compromised Karnataka’s official education portal affecting 58 schools.

Amid the ongoing West Asian conflict, exporters have said nearly four lakh tonnes of basmati rice are stuck at ports or in transit, raising concerns over trade disruptions. The issue is reported in the Four lakh tonne basmati rice stuck at ports due to West Asian conflict.

World News

An Iranian warship has reportedly sunk near Sri Lanka following a suspected submarine strike while returning from an Indian naval event, with injuries and missing personnel reported. The incident is detailed in the Iranian warship sinks near Sri Lanka after suspected submarine strike.

Nepal will hold its General Election 2026 on March 5, setting the stage for a closely watched political contest involving major leaders and emerging youth voices. More details are available in the Nepal General Election 2026 scheduled for March 5.

Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike on a military facility in Kuwait, marking a serious escalation in regional hostilities. The development is reported in the Six US soldiers killed in Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.

Sports News

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen registered a major upset by defeating World No. 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round of the All England Open. The match report is covered in the Lakshya Sen stuns World No. 1 Shi Yuqi in All England opener.

Meanwhile, D Gukesh suffered another defeat at the Prague event, this time against Aravindh, which has pushed him down to the World No. 20 ranking. The details are outlined in the D Gukesh slips to World No. 20 after Prague loss to Aravindh.

Business News

The rupee has fallen below 92 against the US dollar, raising concerns about inflation and economic pressures, though analysts point to potential benefits for the IT sector. The analysis is explained in the Rupee falls below 92 against dollar: impact on inflation and IT sector.

India’s LNG supplies have been hit amid the West Asia conflict, with Petronet and QatarEnergy issuing force majeure notices, affecting energy markets and stock performance. The development is detailed in the West Asia conflict impacts India’s LNG supplies; Petronet and QatarEnergy issue notices.

Education News

IIT Hyderabad has announced its Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure Internship 2026, offering students research opportunities across disciplines ahead of JEE Main and Advanced pathways. More information is available in the IIT Hyderabad Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure Internship 2026 details.