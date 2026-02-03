Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 4, 2026: India-US trade talks update, renewed Ukraine conflict, and H-1B visa updates

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 4, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 05:51 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 4, 2026
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 4, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 4, 2026. Highlights include India–US trade talks, Lok Sabha disruptions, renewed conflict in Ukraine, and diplomatic developments in West Asia. Sports saw a viral chess showdown and renewed debate on cricket diplomacy, alongside key updates from the business and education sectors.

National News

Several opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha following repeated disruptions during proceedings, including sloganeering and tearing of official papers inside the House. The action was taken amid escalating tensions between the government and opposition parties, further impacting the functioning of Parliament, according to this report on the Lok Sabha suspensions.

Air India has begun precautionary inspections of certain Boeing 787 aircraft after pilots flagged concerns related to fuel control switches. The airline stated that the checks are part of routine safety measures and that flight operations remain unaffected, as detailed in this update on the Boeing 787 inspections.

India and the United States are advancing discussions on a finalised trade agreement, with agriculture exports, tariffs, and market access emerging as central issues. The negotiations are aimed at balancing domestic economic priorities while strengthening bilateral trade ties, particularly in sensitive sectors such as farm produce and regulatory standards, as outlined in this explainer on the India–US trade deal.

World News

Russian attacks targeted Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, triggering air raid alerts and emergency responses across multiple regions. Ukrainian officials said the strikes marked a renewed phase of escalation, adding pressure on civilian infrastructure and air defence systems, as reported in this update on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has partially reopened following a ceasefire arrangement involving Israel, Egypt, and mediators. The reopening is expected to allow limited humanitarian movement after weeks of restrictions, with developments linked to broader diplomatic negotiations, according to this report on the Rafah crossing reopening.

Sports News

Teenage world champion Gukesh has been officially confirmed as the fourth participant in the Norway Chess 2026 tournament, with organisers announcing his inclusion in the elite field on Tuesday. The announcement underscores Gukesh’s rising stature on the global chess circuit, as he prepares to compete against some of the world’s top-ranked players at one of the sport’s most prestigious events, as per this update on Gukesh’s inclusion in Norway Chess 2026.

Former India captain Kapil Dev weighed in on calls to boycott Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments, stating that cricket should not be mixed with political considerations. His comments come amid renewed debate over India–Pakistan fixtures in global events, detailed in this report on Kapil Dev’s remarks.

Business News

Indian stock markets surged sharply, with benchmark indices gaining over four per cent, driven by optimism surrounding progress in India–US trade negotiations. Investor sentiment was boosted by expectations of improved market access and stronger economic cooperation, as explained in this report on the market rally.

Concerns have been raised over the financial condition of power distribution companies, with experts flagging rising debt levels and challenges linked to privatisation through special purpose vehicles. The issue highlights structural weaknesses in the power sector, as discussed in this analysis of discom privatisation and debt.

Education News

The US has announced the start date for the H-1B initial registration process, with applications set to open from March 4, alongside an additional visa cap for H-2B workers. The move is expected to impact international students and skilled workers seeking employment opportunities in the US, as outlined in this update on H-1B and H-2B visas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, with the date for the 2026 event now announced. The annual programme focuses on exam stress, preparation strategies, and student well-being, according to this report on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

 

