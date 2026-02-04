Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 5, 2026: FIRs against 41 Skill India-centres, trilateral talks between Ukraine-Russia, the US

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 5, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 5, 2026. Today’s highlights include action on Skill India centres, welfare measures in Jammu and Kashmir, fresh diplomatic talks in Abu Dhabi, preparations for the Winter Olympics, and key developments in business and education sectors.

National News

The government has registered FIRs against 41 Skill India training centres and issued notices to 11 entities after a CAG report flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of skill development schemes. The action was outlined in Parliament, with authorities citing deficiencies in infrastructure, training quality, and fund utilisation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the rollout of free electricity for AAY households, clearing the National Conference’s key poll promise of providing 200 units of free power to eligible families. The decision is expected to benefit over two lakh households across the Union Territory.