Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 5, 2026: FIRs against 41 Skill India-centres, trilateral talks between Ukraine-Russia, the US

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 5, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 5, 2026. Today’s highlights include action on Skill India centres, welfare measures in Jammu and Kashmir, fresh diplomatic talks in Abu Dhabi, preparations for the Winter Olympics, and key developments in business and education sectors.
The government has registered FIRs against 41 Skill India training centres and issued notices to 11 entities after a CAG report flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of skill development schemes. The action was outlined in Parliament, with authorities citing deficiencies in infrastructure, training quality, and fund utilisation.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the rollout of free electricity for AAY households, clearing the National Conference’s key poll promise of providing 200 units of free power to eligible families. The decision is expected to benefit over two lakh households across the Union Territory.
A second round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US has begun in Abu Dhabi, aimed at exploring pathways to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Officials indicated that discussions would focus on ceasefire mechanisms, humanitarian access, and security guarantees.
Pakistan may participate in upcoming Iran–US nuclear talks in Turkey, according to reports, signalling a possible expansion of diplomatic engagement in negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and regional stability.
Preparations are underway for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, with organisers outlining venues, schedules, and key sporting events ahead of the global spectacle. The Games are set to feature athletes from across disciplines including skiing, ice hockey, and figure skating.
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has spoken about his return to the national setup, urging critics to stop expecting instant comebacks and stressing confidence and consistency as he works toward regaining a permanent spot in the team.
Indian Railways has announced plans to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets as part of its push to modernise long-distance rail travel. The move aims to expand capacity while offering enhanced passenger comfort on overnight routes.
The Indian rupee recorded a sharp rise, strengthening by several paise amid optimism over a potential India–US trade deal, as markets responded positively to signs of progress in bilateral economic negotiations.
BITS Pilani has announced a USD 34 million student aid endowment to expand financial assistance for students, even as competition intensifies ahead of JEE Main 2026 admissions.
The deputy president and vice-chancellor of the London School of Economics has warned that US campus crackdowns could have ripple effects across global higher education, impacting international student mobility and institutional collaborations.
According to Virender Sehwag, India has a strong chance of winning the T20 World Cup at home due to their balanced team and in-form players. He believes this team is even better than the 2007 World Cup-winning team, with strong all-rounders, spinners, and explosive batting. Sehwag is confident that India can repeat their 2011 victory and make history by defending the title at home.