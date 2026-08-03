Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 4, 2026: Prashant Kishor leads Bihar bypolls; Kejriwal to march on PM residence over E20

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 4, 2026: Today’s highlights include Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur bypoll victory, Arvind Kejriwal’s planned march against the Centre’s E20 fuel policy, and the attack on a school van during a clash involving kanwariyas in Lucknow. Internationally, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt, and reports claimed Israeli officials were kept out of key US deliberations during the Iran conflict, and more.

National News

Political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor has secured a major bypoll victory in Bankipur, with the result being seen as a significant setback for the BJP in Bihar.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to protest the Centre’s E20 fuel policy and raise concerns over its impact on vehicle owners.