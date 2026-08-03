Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 4, 2026: Prashant Kishor leads Bihar bypolls; Kejriwal to march on PM residence over E20

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 4, 2026: Today’s highlights include Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur bypoll victory, Arvind Kejriwal’s planned march against the Centre’s E20 fuel policy, and the attack on a school van during a clash involving kanwariyas in Lucknow. Internationally, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt, and reports claimed Israeli officials were kept out of key US deliberations during the Iran conflict, and more.
Political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor has secured a major bypoll victory in Bankipur, with the result being seen as a significant setback for the BJP in Bihar.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to protest the Centre’s E20 fuel policy and raise concerns over its impact on vehicle owners.
A school van carrying children was allegedly attacked during a clash involving kanwariyas in Lucknow, leaving students frightened though no serious injuries were reported.
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt, prompting emergency authorities to activate response measures as officials assessed the impact.
A report claims Israeli officials were kept in the dark over parts of US President Donald Trump’s strategy during the Iran conflict, highlighting differences in coordination between the allies.
Canadian airline WestJet has cancelled several flights after a cabin crew strike disrupted operations amid an ongoing pay dispute.
India’s 39-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has produced several breakthrough performances, with attention now shifting to the tougher challenge at the upcoming Asian Games.
India Test captain Shubman Gill is set to feature in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League ahead of the national team’s Test series against Sri Lanka.
The Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 84,000-crore ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme to boost offshore oil and gas exploration and strengthen India’s energy security.
The Reserve Bank of India has tightened transparency norms for bulk deposit rates while allowing liquidity coverage ratio-linked pricing for banks.
Government data shows that 345 AICTE-approved technical institutions have shut down over the past three years, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of closures.
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has announced an AI-First Online MBA programme for working professionals, with graduates set to receive the same MBA degree and alumni status as on-campus students.