Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 30, 2026: Record heatwave in Europe, CBSE notifies 3-language policy

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 30, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 30. The day’s highlights include, CBSE notifies three-language policy, India sending an official delegation to Iran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral, progress on new bullet train corridors, and gains in Indian financial markets. International developments focus on preparations for the United States’ 250th Independence anniversary and the deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe, and more.

Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar, and Pabitra Margherita, MoS for External Affairs, will represent India at the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reflecting the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Indian financial markets strengthened as the rupee, Sensex and Nifty gained following easing crude oil prices and improving global market sentiment after developments in West Asia.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has invited design consultancy bids for the Bengaluru–Chennai and Delhi–Varanasi bullet train corridors, marking progress on India’s expanding high-speed rail network.

World News

The United States is preparing to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026 with nationwide celebrations highlighting the country’s history and global influence.

A severe heatwave across Europe has contributed to a rise in excess deaths, particularly in France as record temperatures continue to affect millions across the continent.

Sports News

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat after losing to Ireland by just one run in an international cricket match, with batting collapses proving costly.

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England captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has witnessed a historic breakthrough for Black goalkeepers, with unprecedented representation highlighting growing diversity in world football.

Business News

P K Mishra has said India’s statistical system can reclaim its past global reputation through reforms and stronger data quality.

India and the United States are continuing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement amid ongoing tariff negotiations as both sides work toward expanding economic cooperation.

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Education News

The Government of Delhi has given over 1,000 coaching centres one month to comply with fire safety norms or face closure following recent safety concerns.

The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, in collaboration with Syngenta and Google, has launched HackCore 2026 to encourage innovation and problem-solving among students.