Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 30, 2026: New paper-leak prevention law passed in LS, Rahul Gandhi raises police brutality issue

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 30, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 30. Today’s highlights include the Lok Sabha passing the new anti-exam paper leak law, Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the police action against protesting students, and the Delhi Police registering an FIR over abusive social media posts during the CJP protests. International developments focus on Germany speeding up tourist visa appointments for Indians and the plight of 13 Indian seafarers stranded after an attack near Ukraine and more.