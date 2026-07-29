Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 30, 2026: New paper-leak prevention law passed in LS, Rahul Gandhi raises police brutality issue

The Lok Sabha has passed the new anti-exam paper leak law, introducing stricter penalties to curb malpractice and strengthen the integrity of public examinations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against protesting students, while the Centre defended the police response.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over abusive social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP protests.

As Opposition parties questioned the Delhi Police’s visit to the CPI(M) office, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hit back by drawing parallels with the Emergency period.

World News

Germany has reduced tourist visa appointment waiting times in New Delhi to just two days, making the application process significantly faster for Indian travellers.

At least 13 Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV Amir-1 after an attack near Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, with India closely monitoring the situation.

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Sports News

Former world champion Julius Yego has spoken about his long-standing friendship and rivalry with India’s Neeraj Chopra ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh has won the silver medal in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur has secured India’s seventh weightlifting medal with a silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Indian boxers Preeti and Priya have advanced to the Commonwealth Games semi-finals, assuring the country of at least two medals.

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Business News

India has recorded a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales, with higher fuel prices and increasing consumer adoption driving demand.

India has launched its first direct container freight train service linking Nepal with Kolkata Port, strengthening regional trade connectivity.

Education News

The latest analysis of the PM Internship Scheme highlights state-wise internship opportunities, student intake trends and key implementation challenges, including low acceptance rates.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have considered offering admission instead of legal action to a hacker who exposed vulnerabilities in their websites after he responsibly reported the security flaws.