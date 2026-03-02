Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 3, 2026: US fighter jets downed in ‘friendly’ fire, PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 3, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 3. Key developments include the India–Canada uranium agreement, friendly fire downing 3-US jets, escalating tensions in West Asia, and major aviation disruptions. Sports updates focus on PV Sindhu’s travel uncertainty, while business and education headlines highlight EPFO’s interest rate decision and more.

India and Canada have signed a uranium supply agreement as part of efforts to reset bilateral ties, with both sides targeting $50 billion in trade by 2030. The development comes amid renewed negotiations on a free trade pact and broader strategic cooperation, detailed in the India–Canada uranium deal and $50 billion trade target by 2030.

A debate around data privacy has reached the Supreme Court, raising concerns about whether citizens truly control their personal information under the Digital Personal Data Protection framework. The issue, linked to messaging platforms and regulatory oversight, is examined in the WhatsApp and DPDP Act case questioning data control and citizen rights.

World News

Three US F-15 fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces in what has been described as a friendly fire incident, reportedly amid heightened regional tensions. The episode and its implications are explained in the US F-15 jets shot down by Kuwaiti forces in friendly fire incident.

Pakistan has criticised the United States for launching an attack on Iran during ongoing peace negotiations, urging restraint at the United Nations. The diplomatic response is covered in the Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran during peace talks at UN.

Iran has reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Ras Tanura refinery in retaliation, intensifying instability in the region. A closer look at the evolving situation is available in the Iran’s strike on Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery and regional situation.

Sports News

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu may miss the All England Open as she remains stranded in Dubai due to travel disruptions, while other Indian badminton players have altered their schedules. The situation is reported in the PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai ahead of All England Open; travel plans reshuffled.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has criticised team selections, stating that he would not even include Shadab Khan in the squad, let alone make him captain. His remarks are detailed in the Shahid Afridi’s criticism of Shadab Khan and Pakistan team leadership.

Business News

Several Indian carriers, including Air India and SpiceJet, have cancelled flights amid the escalating Middle East crisis, with aviation authorities issuing advisories and helplines for affected passengers. The disruptions are outlined in the Air India and SpiceJet cancel flights amid Middle East crisis.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has retained the interest rate at 8.25% for FY26, marking the third consecutive year without a change. The decision is covered in the EPFO keeps interest rate unchanged at 8.25% for FY26.

Education News

IIT Delhi is set to host ‘Anveshan’ for final-year students, aimed at providing exposure and academic engagement opportunities ahead of JEE Main 2026 and Advanced preparations. Details are available in the IIT Delhi to host Anveshan for final-year students ahead of JEE 2026.

India and Canada have also expanded education partnerships, with new university collaborations and announcements linked to student mobility and research initiatives. The developments are outlined in the India–Canada education ties and new university partnerships.