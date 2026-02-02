Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Delhi school fee law, Pak cricket boycotts India, rail connectivity in NE and more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 05:49 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today December 6School Assembly News Headlines Today February 3, 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 2, 2026. Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for today; concerns were raised over Indian workers stranded abroad and ambitious plans were announced to enhance underground rail connectivity to the Northeast.

National News

Several workers from Jharkhand have been left stranded in the UAE after allegedly being denied wages and having their passports withheld in Dubai. Families back home have appealed for intervention as workers claim they are facing threats and financial distress.

The Centre has unveiled plans to strengthen connectivity by proposing around 40 km of underground rail lines along a strategic corridor linking the Northeast with the rest of India. The project is aimed at boosting security, logistics, and faster movement across sensitive regions.

International News

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in two corruption cases, marking a major political development in the country following her ouster.

In Japan, opinion polls indicate that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party is headed for a landslide victory, potentially reshaping the country’s political landscape ahead of elections.

Amid rising regional tensions, top US and Israeli military generals met at the Pentagon to discuss security coordination as concerns over Iran intensify.

Sports News

Cricket diplomacy came under strain after Pakistan announced it would boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, prompting the ICC to warn of serious consequences for non-participation.

Story continues below this ad

In English football, Manchester United’s struggles continued as they dropped points against Fulham in a Premier League clash, reigniting debates over consistency and team management.

Business News

Technology giant Oracle is reportedly considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs as it ramps up AI infrastructure investments, reflecting broader restructuring trends across the global tech sector.

Indian equity markets remained cautious, with benchmarks ending flat a day after the Budget rout as real estate stocks posted gains, indicating selective investor optimism.

Education News

The Delhi government has moved to regulate school costs after notifying provisions of the Delhi School Fee Law for the upcoming academic year, aiming to curb arbitrary fee hikes.

Story continues below this ad

Under the Education Budget 2026, the Centre has sharply increased funding for skilling, with the Skill Ministry’s allocation rising fourfold and major focus placed on upgrading ITIs and the PM SETU initiative.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
jharkhand migrant workers
14 Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai: No wages, seized passports, and a 5,000-dirham threat
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Kunal Bahl
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Kunal Bahl
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement