Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Delhi school fee law, Pak cricket boycotts India, rail connectivity in NE and more

Today's News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for today; concerns were raised over Indian workers stranded abroad and ambitious plans were announced to enhance underground rail connectivity to the Northeast.
Several workers from Jharkhand have been left stranded in the UAE after allegedly being denied wages and having their passports withheld in Dubai. Families back home have appealed for intervention as workers claim they are facing threats and financial distress.
The Centre has unveiled plans to strengthen connectivity by proposing around 40 km of underground rail lines along a strategic corridor linking the Northeast with the rest of India. The project is aimed at boosting security, logistics, and faster movement across sensitive regions.
Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in two corruption cases, marking a major political development in the country following her ouster.
In Japan, opinion polls indicate that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party is headed for a landslide victory, potentially reshaping the country’s political landscape ahead of elections.
Amid rising regional tensions, top US and Israeli military generals met at the Pentagon to discuss security coordination as concerns over Iran intensify.
Cricket diplomacy came under strain after Pakistan announced it would boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, prompting the ICC to warn of serious consequences for non-participation.
In English football, Manchester United’s struggles continued as they dropped points against Fulham in a Premier League clash, reigniting debates over consistency and team management.
Technology giant Oracle is reportedly considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs as it ramps up AI infrastructure investments, reflecting broader restructuring trends across the global tech sector.
Indian equity markets remained cautious, with benchmarks ending flat a day after the Budget rout as real estate stocks posted gains, indicating selective investor optimism.
The Delhi government has moved to regulate school costs after notifying provisions of the Delhi School Fee Law for the upcoming academic year, aiming to curb arbitrary fee hikes.
Under the Education Budget 2026, the Centre has sharply increased funding for skilling, with the Skill Ministry’s allocation rising fourfold and major focus placed on upgrading ITIs and the PM SETU initiative.
Harbhajan Singh criticizes Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, stating that the ICC has the right to take legal action. The Pakistan government directed the team not to play against India, but still cleared their participation in the tournament.