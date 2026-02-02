Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Delhi school fee law, Pak cricket boycotts India, rail connectivity in NE and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 3, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 2, 2026. Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for today; concerns were raised over Indian workers stranded abroad and ambitious plans were announced to enhance underground rail connectivity to the Northeast.

National News

Several workers from Jharkhand have been left stranded in the UAE after allegedly being denied wages and having their passports withheld in Dubai. Families back home have appealed for intervention as workers claim they are facing threats and financial distress.

The Centre has unveiled plans to strengthen connectivity by proposing around 40 km of underground rail lines along a strategic corridor linking the Northeast with the rest of India. The project is aimed at boosting security, logistics, and faster movement across sensitive regions.