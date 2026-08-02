Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 3, 2026: Kerala rains leave 8 people dead, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss series against Sri Lanka

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 3, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for August 3. Today’s news highlights include Kerala rains leaving 8 people dead, Tejaswin Shankar becoming the first-ever Indian decathlete to win at the CWG 2026, Trump holding off on a fresh strike at Iran, the Ministry of Health rolling out major reforms for NEET PG 2026, and more.

National News

Heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding across Kerala on Sunday, leaving at least eight people dead, eight missing, and 13 others injured. The state has reported 27 houses destroyed and 196 partially damaged, while 5,792 people have been evacuated to 209 relief camps, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

In his speech after inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded Andhra Pradesh as it leads the path of becoming a major manufacturing hub under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

World News

In the recent turn of events, Trump has called off any fresh attack on Iran as the two countries enter a peace deal on Saturday. The US President issued a statement announcing the inclusion of the immediate and complete opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat in the deal.

Mountaineer Nirmal Purja, renowned as Nimsdai, has been declared dead by his co-founded mountaineering company – Elite Exped on Saturday. While leading an expedition at the Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday, Purja was reportedly struck by an avalanche.

An Indonesian passenger ferry caught fire off the country’s Madura island on Sunday, leaving at least five people dead and 41 missing. The ferry has been identified as KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2. As stated by the authorities, a rescue operation is active to find the survivors.

Sports News

Tejaswin Shankar scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by becoming the first-ever Indian decathlete to clinch a medal. Adding one more title to his name, Shankar also became the first Indian to win two medals in athletics at CWG after he won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump at the Birmingham edition back in 2022.

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Sunil Chhetri urged Jamshedpur Football Club (FC) to reverse their decision of pulling out of the Indian Super League (ISL), after the team announced walking out of the league from the next season onwards on Friday.

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from the knee injury he suffered during the second ODI against England last month.

Business News

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged for its upcoming August 5 meeting, with experts citing the ongoing West Asia conflict and high global crude oil prices as key factors behind the anticipated decision.

Haridwar-headquartered Patanjali Group has expanded its business routes beyond Ayurveda and consumer goods with plans to explore unrelated turfs like insurance and green energy.

Educational News

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The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed NBEMS’s preparation for the forthcoming NEET PG 2026 and rolled out major exam reforms centred around candidates’ convenience.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon activate the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the submission of applications for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region.