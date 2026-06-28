Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 29, 2026: Japan struck by 6.1-magnitude earthquake, PM Modi in Seychelles

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 29, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 29. Today’s highlights include an advisory for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, the announcement of a high-speed Delhi–Varanasi bullet train corridor, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Seychelles. International developments focus on a powerful earthquake in Japan and an extreme heatwave affecting millions across Europe. Sports news features the race for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot and Sarvesh Kushare equalling India’s national high jump record, and more.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims after several Indian travellers were stranded in Nepal due to delays in obtaining Chinese visas.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the proposed Delhi–Varanasi bullet train corridor will reduce travel time to about 1 hour and 40 minutes via Jewar and Lucknow, significantly improving high-speed rail connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Seychelles, where he is attending the country’s National Day celebrations and holding bilateral talks to strengthen India–Seychelles ties.

World News

A strong earthquake struck Japan’s Iwate Prefecture, prompting authorities to monitor the situation while assessing any damage or disruption.

Large parts of Europe are experiencing an intense heatwave affecting nearly 200 million people, with soaring temperatures disrupting daily life and even impacting power generation in some countries.

Sports News

Football legends Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are among the leading contenders in the race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare has equalled the national record with a jump of 2.31 metres, matching one of the country’s best-ever performances in the event.

Business News

The Indian Railways has unveiled a new wagon design policy aimed at improving freight efficiency, safety and standardisation across its network.

The Centre has announced that it will bear 90% of the compliance cost for MSMEs under the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to help exporters remain competitive in international markets.

Education News

Authorities in Jharkhand have launched an investigation after several girls at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya school fell ill due to suspected water tank contamination, leading to the suspension of officials.

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The Rajasthan government has launched a mental health programme for primary school students to improve emotional well-being and create a healthier learning environment.