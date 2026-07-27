Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 28, 2026: CJP warns of more protests, anti-paper leak law tabled, Mirabai Chanu’s Gold

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 28, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 28. Today’s highlights include the Cockroach Janta Party alleging fresh student arrests despite a truce with the Centre, the Supreme Court’s observations on police action during protests, and the Centre introducing a stringent anti-paper leak law. International developments focus on India summoning Ukraine’s Ambassador after an attack on a ship carrying Indian nationals, and more.

National News

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that students were arrested in Bihar and West Bengal despite an understanding reached with the Centre and has warned of resuming nationwide protests if the arrests continue.