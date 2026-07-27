Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 28, 2026: CJP warns of more protests, anti-paper leak law tabled, Mirabai Chanu’s Gold

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 28, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 28. Today’s highlights include the Cockroach Janta Party alleging fresh student arrests despite a truce with the Centre, the Supreme Court’s observations on police action during protests, and the Centre introducing a stringent anti-paper leak law. International developments focus on India summoning Ukraine’s Ambassador after an attack on a ship carrying Indian nationals, and more.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that students were arrested in Bihar and West Bengal despite an understanding reached with the Centre and has warned of resuming nationwide protests if the arrests continue.
The Supreme Court of India has observed that police cannot resort to lathi-charge merely because there was an agitation while hearing matters related to the CJP protests.
The Centre has introduced a stringent anti-paper leak law, prescribing a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh for those involved in examination paper leaks.
India has summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador following the latest attack on a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals, expressing concern over the safety of Indian crew members.
Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won the Commonwealth Games gold medal, adding another major title to her decorated career.
Indian squash player Anahat Singh has captured the Junior World Championship title, overcoming early criticism to achieve a historic milestone.
Young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi led India to a clean sweep over Zimbabwe with another impressive batting performance.
The Indian Railways has begun deploying the upgraded Kavach 5 train protection system on Mumbai’s suburban railway network to enhance passenger safety and prevent train collisions.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the central bank’s special foreign exchange mobilisation drive has attracted $32 billion so far, strengthening India’s foreign exchange reserves.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a national exam reform task force headed by Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for improving transparency and security in the examination system.
The Centre has told Parliament that IIT graduates choosing opportunities abroad is a matter of personal choice, responding to concerns over brain drain and campus placements.