Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 28, 2026: Noida school timings revised, US-Iran war impacts electronics manufacturing

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 28, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 27, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 28, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 28, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 28, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 28. Today’s key highlights include renaming of Lansdowne, rising BJP strength in Parliament, international tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and more.

National News

A BJP MLA has cautioned that the proposed renaming of Lansdowne could hurt tourism prospects, flagging concerns over the town’s brand value.

Authorities have declared Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of Kashmir’s largest seminaries, an ‘unlawful entity’ amid ongoing action against organisations in the region.

The BJP’s strength in Parliament has increased as seven AAP members merged, taking its Rajya Sabha tally to 113, reshaping the Upper House numbers.

International News

A Togo-flagged vessel carrying Indian crew came under tension after Iran fired warning shots near ships in the Strait of Hormuz, though all 17 seafarers were reported safe.

A Sikh man was attacked in Canada in what police suspect to be a hate crime, with reports of assault accompanied by ‘get out of my country’ remarks.

Sports News

In a dramatic IPL moment, a former cricketer-turned cop helped create a green corridor to rush Lungi Ngidi to hospital in 11 minutes, showcasing quick coordination.

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India delivered a dominant performance in badminton with a 5-0 win over Australia in the Thomas Cup tie, strengthening their campaign.

Business News

Air India’s insurance costs saw only a marginal rise, with premium increasing just 10% despite a major crash.

The ongoing conflict has impacted electronics manufacturing, with the Iran war disrupting global circuit board supply chains and raising costs.

Education News

Several regions are adjusting schedules as heatwave conditions prompt changes in school holidays and timings, affecting students across states.

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An examination at FTII faced disruption after students allegedly entered a strong room, leading to cancellation at a Delhi centre.

 

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