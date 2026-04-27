Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 28, 2026: Noida school timings revised, US-Iran war impacts electronics manufacturing

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 28, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 28. Today’s key highlights include renaming of Lansdowne, rising BJP strength in Parliament, international tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and more.

National News

A BJP MLA has cautioned that the proposed renaming of Lansdowne could hurt tourism prospects, flagging concerns over the town’s brand value.

Authorities have declared Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of Kashmir’s largest seminaries, an ‘unlawful entity’ amid ongoing action against organisations in the region.

The BJP’s strength in Parliament has increased as seven AAP members merged, taking its Rajya Sabha tally to 113, reshaping the Upper House numbers.