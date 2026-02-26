Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 27, 2026: New fare refund rules for flyers, India-Israel FTA likely

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 27, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 27. Today’s key updates include action over an NCERT textbook controversy and an analysis of NGT rulings favouring developers. Internationally, India and Israel are moving towards finalising an FTA, and more.

National News

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said action will be taken against those involved in preparing a controversial NCERT chapter referring to “corruption in judiciary.” The statement was made amid debate surrounding the NCERT chapter on ‘corruption in judiciary’ and Pradhan’s response.

An analysis of recent decisions shows that in four out of five appeals between 2020 and 2025, the National Green Tribunal ruled in favour of developers, clearing projects under challenge. The findings are detailed in the NGT rulings favouring developers in majority of appeals.