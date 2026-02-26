Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 27, 2026: New fare refund rules for flyers, India-Israel FTA likely

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 27, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 27. Today’s key updates include action over an NCERT textbook controversy and an analysis of NGT rulings favouring developers. Internationally, India and Israel are moving towards finalising an FTA, and more.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said action will be taken against those involved in preparing a controversial NCERT chapter referring to “corruption in judiciary.” The statement was made amid debate surrounding the NCERT chapter on ‘corruption in judiciary’ and Pradhan’s response.
An analysis of recent decisions shows that in four out of five appeals between 2020 and 2025, the National Green Tribunal ruled in favour of developers, clearing projects under challenge. The findings are detailed in the NGT rulings favouring developers in majority of appeals.
India and Israel are expected to soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The announcement was highlighted under the India–Israel talks to finalise mutually beneficial FTA.
Cuban authorities have reportedly killed four individuals aboard a US-registered speedboat in what officials described as a confrontation involving an armed group. The incident has been reported under the Cuban military firing on US-registered speedboat.
Jammu and Kashmir’s remarkable Ranji Trophy campaign has been hailed as a turning point for cricket in the region, with former cricketer Irfan Pathan reflecting on its growth. The journey is detailed in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy rise and Irfan Pathan’s reflections.
Real Madrid have moved to ban a supporter after a Nazi gesture was reportedly made during their Champions League clash against Benfica. The action has been reported in the Real Madrid move to ban supporter after Nazi gesture vs Benfica.
New air ticket refund rules state that passengers cancelling tickets within 48 hours of booking will not be charged extra fees, offering relief to travellers. The update is outlined under the air ticket refund rules with no extra charge within 48 hours.
As part of Railways Reform Plan 2026, the RailTech Portal has been launched and the Railway Claims Tribunal has gone online to streamline services. The initiative is covered under the Railways Reform Plan 2026 with RailTech Portal launch.
Canada has recorded a sharp 90% decline in new foreign students and temporary workers, according to official immigration data. The trend is detailed in the Canada’s 90% drop in new foreign students and temporary workers.
From the next academic session, CBSE Class 6 students will study three languages, with English permitted as a ‘foreign’ language option. The curriculum change is outlined in the CBSE Class 6 three-language policy update.