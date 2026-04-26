Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 27, 2026: India-New Zealand to sign FTA, engineering exports record 50% slump in West Asia

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 24, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 27, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 27, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 27, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 27. Today’s key developments include 300 crore upgradation package for Odisha’s Brahmapur railway station, shooting at White-House event, India-New Zealand to sign free-trade agreement, Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe making history and more.

National News

Back-to-back cub deaths in Kanha Tiger Reserve raise concerns over tiger monitoring systems, putting wildlife protection mechanisms under renewed scrutiny.

Indian Railways has approved Rs 300 crore upgrade for Odisha’s historic Brahmapur station, aiming to modernise infrastructure and passenger facilities.

International News

India and New Zealand are set to sign a Free Trade Agreement on April 27 to boost trade and investment, marking a key step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Security concerns resurfaced after shots fired incident at Washington Hilton recalled past presidential attack, with heightened vigilance around US leadership events.

Sports News

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe made history after he ran a marathon in under two hours in a landmark performance, achieving a rare athletic milestone.

As India eyes the 2030 Commonwealth Games, it is still clearing dues and pending cases from the 2010 Delhi Games, highlighting long-standing financial and legal issues.

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Business News

India’s engineering exports to West Asia saw a sharp dip, with exports to the region falling by 50% amid war-related disruptions.

SEBI has introduced Sarthi as a guide to promote smarter and informed investing, aiming to strengthen investor awareness.

Education News

The Telangana State Council has released TG EAPCET 2026 hall tickets for engineering aspirants, enabling candidates to download admit cards online.

The Rajasthan Board has announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam schedule for 2026, outlining timelines for students seeking re-examination.

 

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