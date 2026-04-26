Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 27, 2026: India-New Zealand to sign FTA, engineering exports record 50% slump in West Asia
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 24, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 27, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 27. Today’s key developments include 300 crore upgradation package for Odisha’s Brahmapur railway station, shooting at White-House event, India-New Zealand to sign free-trade agreement, Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe making history and more.