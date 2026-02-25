Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 26, 2026: PM Modi in Israel, NCERT backtracks on textbook, DGCA grounds 4 Learjet aircrafts

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 26, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 26. Today’s major updates include the DGCA grounding four Learjet aircraft after audit lapses and Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic engagement in Israel, Shoaib Akhtar criticised Pakistan’s captaincy, and Daniil Medvedev called for ranking reforms and more.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded four Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures after an audit revealed safety and compliance lapses. The action was taken under the DGCA grounding of 4 Learjet aircraft of VSR Ventures after audit lapses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Aviv airport during his official visit to Israel. The diplomatic engagement was highlighted in the Netanyahu welcoming PM Modi at Tel Aviv airport during Israel visit.
India has issued a travel advisory for South Korea’s Jeju Island after an Indian influencer was reportedly detained. The advisory was released following the India travel advisory for Jeju Island after influencer detention.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra after a reported bomb threat, triggering heightened security measures. The development was covered under the Anthony Albanese evacuation from The Lodge after bomb threat.
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, questioning his suitability as captain amid team struggles. The remarks were reported in the Shoaib Akhtar criticism of Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy.
Daniil Medvedev has called for a rethink of the tennis ranking points system, describing the current calendar as exhausting and demanding. His comments were highlighted in the Daniil Medvedev on ranking points system and exhausting tennis calendar.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has suggested introducing a direct benefit transfer mechanism for fertiliser subsidies instead of routing them through companies. The proposal is detailed in the proposal for direct benefit transfer of fertiliser subsidy.
Enforcement agencies recovered large sums of cash during raids at the residence of an Odisha mining official, with trolley bags reportedly used to store the seized amount. The incident was reported under the Odisha mining official raids and massive cash recovery.
FIITJEE has announced that it will begin issuing proportionate fee refunds to students from late June 2026, following concerns raised by aspirants. The update is available under the FIITJEE proportionate fee refunds announcement.
Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate programmes for the January 2026 session. Details regarding the process can be found in the IGNOU January 2026 session admissions notification.
60 students of IIM Nagpur skipped their exams to protest the administration’s move to debar over 40 students for allegedly staying off campus overnight without prior permission.