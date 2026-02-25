Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 26, 2026: PM Modi in Israel, NCERT backtracks on textbook, DGCA grounds 4 Learjet aircrafts

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 26, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 26. Today’s major updates include the DGCA grounding four Learjet aircraft after audit lapses and Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic engagement in Israel, Shoaib Akhtar criticised Pakistan’s captaincy, and Daniil Medvedev called for ranking reforms and more.

National News

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded four Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures after an audit revealed safety and compliance lapses. The action was taken under the DGCA grounding of 4 Learjet aircraft of VSR Ventures after audit lapses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Aviv airport during his official visit to Israel. The diplomatic engagement was highlighted in the Netanyahu welcoming PM Modi at Tel Aviv airport during Israel visit.