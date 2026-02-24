Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 25, 2026: Kerala to be renamed as ‘Keralam’, Govt to run HPV vaccination drive

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 25, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 25. Today’s top developments include the approval to rename Kerala as Keralam, a nationwide HPV vaccination drive, and a rise in mental health support searches. In sports, Praggnanandhaa has been backed as a candidates favourite, and more.

National News

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam, marking a significant linguistic and cultural development. The decision follows long-standing demands rooted in historical identity, detailed under the Union Cabinet approval to rename Kerala as Keralam.

The Centre is set to roll out a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 9–14 years to prevent cervical cancer. The public health initiative has been outlined in the nationwide HPV vaccination drive for cervical cancer prevention.