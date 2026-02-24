Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 25, 2026: Kerala to be renamed as ‘Keralam’, Govt to run HPV vaccination drive

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 25, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 25. Today’s top developments include the approval to rename Kerala as Keralam, a nationwide HPV vaccination drive, and a rise in mental health support searches. In sports, Praggnanandhaa has been backed as a candidates favourite, and more.
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam, marking a significant linguistic and cultural development. The decision follows long-standing demands rooted in historical identity, detailed under the Union Cabinet approval to rename Kerala as Keralam.
The Centre is set to roll out a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 9–14 years to prevent cervical cancer. The public health initiative has been outlined in the nationwide HPV vaccination drive for cervical cancer prevention.
A new report has highlighted a rise in online searches for mental health support services, with Kolkata topping the counselling and therapy centre category. The findings were published in the report on rise in online searches for mental health support.
Canada has initiated steps to revoke Tahawwur Rana’s citizenship ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India. The development comes amid diplomatic sensitivities detailed under the Canada move to revoke Tahawwur Rana’s citizenship.
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering imposing new national security tariffs following a recent Supreme Court ruling. The proposal has emerged after the Donald Trump considering new national security tariffs.
American chess grandmaster Fabiano Caruana has named R Praggnanandhaa among the top favourites to win the Candidates 2026 tournament. The endorsement has drawn attention in the chess community following the Fabiano Caruana backing Praggnanandhaa for Candidates 2026.
The Premier League title race is heating up as Arsenal and Spurs remain in contention, with key performances shaping the season’s trajectory. The latest developments are covered in the Arsenal and Spurs Premier League title race update.
The Reserve Bank of India Governor has clarified that there will be no reconsideration of the newly introduced bank lending norms for brokers. The position was reiterated under the RBI Governor’s statement on new bank lending norms for brokers.
A new Seed Bill is likely to be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session, aiming to reform regulations in the agriculture sector. Details have emerged regarding the proposed introduction of the new Seed Bill in Budget Session.
The Union Public Service Commission has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026, offering additional time to candidates. The update is available under the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 application deadline extension.
The National Testing Agency has declared the results for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning), with Kerala candidates securing 100 NTA scores in both Paper 2A and 2B. The toppers list is detailed in the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 with 100 NTA scorers from Kerala.
India's IT sector is expected to achieve $300 billion in revenue this year, with a projected 6.1% growth, driven by global IT services and increasing investments in AI. Despite worries about AI disrupting traditional business models, it is becoming a crucial aspect of every company's strategy, with predicted revenues of $10-12 billion in the coming years.