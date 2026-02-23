Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 24, 2026: Bhajan-Clubbing in DU, milk contamination leads to serios illness and more

The Patna High Court has raised concerns over the condition of mental health facilities in Bihar and issued notices seeking responses from authorities. The observations were made during proceedings related to Patna High Court’s scrutiny of mental health facilities in Bihar.

Two people have died and several others were hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry following suspected milk contamination. Officials are investigating the incident linked to the Rajahmundry suspected milk contamination case.

A cultural event at Delhi University has seen a blending of devotional and contemporary formats. The discussion gained attention after the Delhi University bhajan clubbing event event.

World News

Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader, El Mencho, was reportedly killed in an army raid in Jalisco, marking a major development in the country’s fight against organised crime. The operation was part of the army raid in Jalisco targeting cartel leader El Mencho.

Bangladesh has witnessed a deep reshuffle within its army, and its defence advisor posted in India has been called back. The move comes amid evolving political and security developments under the Bangladesh army reshuffle and recall of defence advisor.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has alleged attempts by the interim government to undermine his position, accusing Muhammad Yunus of violating constitutional protocol. The statements have intensified tensions in Dhaka following the Bangladesh President’s allegations against interim government and Yunus.

Sports News

Tennis legend Serena Williams could potentially make a return from retirement, according to her longtime coach Rick Macci. Speculation around the comeback has grown following discussions on the possible Serena Williams return from retirement.

Babar Azam’s role in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign has come under focus, with insights from coach Mike Hesson and senior player Faf du Plessis shaping team discussions. The debate centres on the Babar Azam’s position in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup plans.

Business News

The US Department of Homeland Security has suspended the Global Entry programme as the partial government shutdown continues, affecting international travellers. The decision was announced under the US Department of Homeland Security suspension of Global Entry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with Bharat Taxi drivers, urging them to treat the platform as their own company and remain patient during challenges. The interaction was reported under the Amit Shah’s interaction with Bharat Taxi drivers.

Education News

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released details regarding the Class 12 examinations for 2026, including the schedule and admit card information. Students can check updates related to the JKBOSE Class 12 Exams 2026 schedule and admit card.

Ashoka University has announced a full tuition waiver for 50 top scorers of JEE Main 2026, aiming to attract high-performing students. The scholarship initiative has been detailed under the Ashoka University full tuition waiver for JEE Main 2026 top scorers.