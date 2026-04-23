Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 24, 2026: ASI begins restoration efforts at Konark Sun temple, US warns citizens in Lebanon

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 24, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 24. Today’s key developments span heritage conservation efforts at the Konark Sun Temple and upcoming global water discussions in India, while international tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon and more.
The Archaeological Survey of India has begun drilling into the Konark Sun Temple to remove 100-year-old British-era sand, aiming to restore the monument’s structural stability and preserve its heritage.
India will host the 9th edition of India International Water Week 2026 on ‘Climate Resilient Water Management’, focusing on sustainable water strategies amid growing environmental concerns.
Tensions escalated as the US defended Iran’s actions, with Tehran alleging a blockade after ship seizures in the Strait of Hormuz, deepening geopolitical friction in the region.
The US has urged citizens to leave Lebanon following a ceasefire breakdown, with airport routes blocked and evacuation concerns rising.
Three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended after assaulting an Under-19 coach and facing attempt to murder charges, triggering serious disciplinary action.
The government is tightening oversight through the proposed Online Gaming Rules 2026 to regulate platforms and protect users, amid rapid growth in the sector.
Students await clarity as the Assam board prepares to announce Class 12 results with details on date, time and marksheets.
The National Testing Agency has flagged logistical concerns for NEET, citing West Asia conflict and election clashes as key challenges for NEET UG 2026