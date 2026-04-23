Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 24, 2026: ASI begins restoration efforts at Konark Sun temple, US warns citizens in Lebanon

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 24, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 24. Today’s key developments span heritage conservation efforts at the Konark Sun Temple and upcoming global water discussions in India, while international tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon and more.

National News

The Archaeological Survey of India has begun drilling into the Konark Sun Temple to remove 100-year-old British-era sand, aiming to restore the monument’s structural stability and preserve its heritage.

India will host the 9th edition of India International Water Week 2026 on ‘Climate Resilient Water Management’, focusing on sustainable water strategies amid growing environmental concerns.