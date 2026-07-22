Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 23, 2026: Union ministers have fresh round of talks with CJP as Jantar Mantar sees regrouping of crowd

Union Ministers have held a fresh round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders near Jantar Mantar as efforts continue to resolve the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the party’s key demands.

Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh has called for faster defence indigenisation, saying “tech delayed is tech denied” and noting that the Air Force can learn from the Navy’s approach to achieving self-reliance.

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, with the death toll rising as overflowing rivers continue to inundate several districts across the state.

World News

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and raised concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Several India-bound and China-bound oil tankers changed course in the Red Sea after Yemen’s Houthi rebels threatened to enforce a blockade, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply routes.

Sports News

Indian chess player Pranesh M has become the latest Grandmaster to defeat world champion D. Gukesh, registering a notable victory.

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Spain midfielder Rodri won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball despite not scoring or assisting in the tournament, with his influence recognised through his overall performances.

Business News

SBI Funds Management is preparing for its stock market debut, with analysts closely watching the asset management company’s upcoming IPO and listing.

A new report shows that Tamil Nadu continues to lead Indian states in the share of women workers, reflecting the state’s comparatively higher female workforce participation.

Education News

The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended school holidays till July 26 due to continued heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions across the Union Territory.

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Indian Institute of Management Guwahati has launched its MBA programme with an inaugural batch of 52 students, marking the beginning of its flagship management course.