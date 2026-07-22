Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 23, 2026: Union ministers have fresh round of talks with CJP as Jantar Mantar sees regrouping of crowd

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 23, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 23. Today’s highlights include the Indian Air Force Chief’s call for faster self-reliance in defence technology and the worsening flood situation in Assam. International developments focus on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meeting with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov over the safety of Indian seafarers and India-bound oil tankers changing course following Houthi blockade threats in the Red Sea, and more.