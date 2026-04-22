Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 23, 2026: Freebies worth 1000cr seized in Bengal, TN ahead of polls; Nepal Home Minister quits citing ‘distrust of people’

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 23, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 23. Today’s developments highlight strict election monitoring with major seizures and disciplinary action in India. Globally, tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz while political accountability surfaced in Nepal, and more.

National News

The Election Commission has seized freebies worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, intensifying efforts to curb inducements during ongoing Assembly election campaigns.

Five Madhya Pradesh police personnel have been suspended after a businessman alleged they stole gold worth Rs 36 lakh during an operation, triggering a departmental probe.

International News

Iran has escalated tensions by firing on three ships and seizing two in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after Donald Trump extended a temporary ceasefire.