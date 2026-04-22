Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 23, 2026: Freebies worth 1000cr seized in Bengal, TN ahead of polls; Nepal Home Minister quits citing ‘distrust of people’

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 23, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 23, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 23, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 23, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 23. Today’s developments highlight strict election monitoring with major seizures and disciplinary action in India. Globally, tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz while political accountability surfaced in Nepal, and more.

National News

The Election Commission has seized freebies worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, intensifying efforts to curb inducements during ongoing Assembly election campaigns.

Five Madhya Pradesh police personnel have been suspended after a businessman alleged they stole gold worth Rs 36 lakh during an operation, triggering a departmental probe.

International News

Iran has escalated tensions by firing on three ships and seizing two in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after Donald Trump extended a temporary ceasefire.

Nepal’s Home Minister Sudhan Gurung has resigned, citing public trust concerns amid allegations related to financial dealings controversy that sparked political backlash.

Sports News

Viswanathan Anand has advised D Gukesh to ignore criticism while acknowledging some valid feedback, offering guidance as the young world champion navigates growing expectations.

Chelsea’s defeat to Brighton produced a quirky record, with the club’s dubious statistic linked to the Titanic era drawing widespread attention online.

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Business News

SEBI is promoting safer transactions through validated UPI handles for investors, aiming to protect users from fraud and enhance digital investment security.

A government probe team has reached Rajasthan following a major incident at the Rs 80,000 crore refinery site after a fire, delaying its planned inauguration.

Education News

Over 99% of candidates have been allotted their preferred centres as NEET UG 2026 exam city allocations are announced, with admit cards expected soon.

The University of New South Wales is offering scholarships with up to 20% fee reduction for 2026 intake, attracting international students including Indians.

 

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