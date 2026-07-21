Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 22, 2026: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi protest outside PM Modi residence, Tharoor flags UGC fellowship numbers

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 22, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 22. Key updates include Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s planned protest over the student crackdown in Delhi and the Punjab and Haryana High Court denying bail in an IIT-JEE bribery case. International developments focus on fresh US-Iran military tensions, the sentencing of an Indian national in Singapore for diamond theft, and Donald Trump’s proposed 50% tariff on Canadian imports.

National News

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have announced a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence over the crackdown on students protesting in Delhi.