Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 22, 2026: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi protest outside PM Modi residence, Tharoor flags UGC fellowship numbers

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 22, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 22. Key updates include Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s planned protest over the student crackdown in Delhi and the Punjab and Haryana High Court denying bail in an IIT-JEE bribery case. International developments focus on fresh US-Iran military tensions, the sentencing of an Indian national in Singapore for diamond theft, and Donald Trump’s proposed 50% tariff on Canadian imports.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have announced a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence over the crackdown on students protesting in Delhi.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to an accused in a bribery case linked to an IIT-JEE official, observing the seriousness of the allegations.
Tensions in West Asia have intensified after the United States and Iran witnessed fresh military escalation involving CENTCOM and the IRGC, raising concerns over regional security.
An Indian national has been sentenced to jail in Singapore for stealing diamonds from a jewellery store in Chinatown.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian imports, escalating trade tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
India will look to stars including Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as some of the country’s biggest medal contenders at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said Rohit Sharma’s century at Lord’s silenced his critics after the captain’s match-winning performance against England.
The National Highways Authority of India has launched the RajmargYatra app to help residents living within 20 km of toll plazas apply online for local e-passes, making the process more convenient and transparent.
Visvesvaraya Technological University has signed an agreement with Google to provide industry-focused training for engineering students across Karnataka.
In the Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor questioned the low number of UGC-NET qualified candidates receiving Junior Research Fellowships, while the Education Ministry reiterated the existing fellowship scheme without providing the requested data.