Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 22, 2026: Iran denies negotiation claims, Congress moves privilege notice against PM Modi and more

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 22, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 22. Today’s developments highlight intensifying political tensions with Congress targeting the Prime Minister and heated election campaigning in Tamil Nadu. Globally, Iran-US relations and maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain in focus, among others.
Congress has moved a privilege notice against PM Modi over his address to the nation, escalating the political confrontation between the Opposition and the government.
On the final day of campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP, stating Tamil Nadu voters are rejecting divisive politics ahead of Assembly elections.
Iran has rejected claims of negotiations under pressure, stating talks with the US remain uncertain, while Donald Trump signalled he is in no rush to restore a ceasefire.
The US has reportedly turned back 27 ships during the Strait of Hormuz blockade, with one vessel managing to evade restrictions amid escalating tensions.
Indian chess player Aronyak Ghosh’s journey highlights sacrifices, including pawning ancestral land and family jewellery to pursue chess, reflecting the struggles behind sporting success.
Cricket legend Brian Lara famously played golf before breaking batting’s greatest record, showcasing his calm approach ahead of a historic innings.
Apple has named John Ternus as its new CEO, recognising his role in shaping innovative hardware products and design strategy within the company.
Ghaziabad’s industrial sector is facing disruption as a fuel shortage impacts production lines, affecting manufacturing output and local businesses.
The Karnataka board will declare SSLC results with marks instead of grades for the third language, following a recent High Court ruling.
The Supreme Court is examining issues around eligibility norms in Himachal Pradesh higher education recruitment, which could impact future appointments.