Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 22, 2026: Iran denies negotiation claims, Congress moves privilege notice against PM Modi and more

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 22, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 22. Today’s developments highlight intensifying political tensions with Congress targeting the Prime Minister and heated election campaigning in Tamil Nadu. Globally, Iran-US relations and maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain in focus, among others.

National News

Congress has moved a privilege notice against PM Modi over his address to the nation, escalating the political confrontation between the Opposition and the government.

On the final day of campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP, stating Tamil Nadu voters are rejecting divisive politics ahead of Assembly elections.