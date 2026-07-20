Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 21, 2026: CJP leaders meet JP Nadda, 12 countries adopt India’s UPI

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 21, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 21. Key updates include flash floods disrupting normal life and the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, and opposition from Delhi University teachers to Bihar’s proposal on university governance. International developments focus on the global expansion of India’s UPI payment system and political changes in the United Kingdom following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, and more.

National News

Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to casualties, widespread disruption and the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra.

After meeting Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reiterated their three key demands: the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and permission for him to address the public through a video message, the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak.