Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 21, 2026: CJP leaders meet JP Nadda, 12 countries adopt India’s UPI

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 21, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 21. Key updates include flash floods disrupting normal life and the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, and opposition from Delhi University teachers to Bihar’s proposal on university governance. International developments focus on the global expansion of India’s UPI payment system and political changes in the United Kingdom following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, and more.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to casualties, widespread disruption and the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra.
After meeting Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reiterated their three key demands: the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and permission for him to address the public through a video message, the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak.
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has opposed Bihar’s proposal to bring state universities under direct government control, warning that the move could weaken the autonomy and existing governance structure of higher education institutions.
India’s digital payments platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has achieved a major global milestone, with 12 countries now adopting or integrating the UPI system as transaction volumes continue to surge.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has now emerged as Britain’s top political office after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation.
Spain national football team have won their second FIFA World Cup title, with coach Luis de la Fuente credited for building a title-winning side through a long-term footballing philosophy.
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named captain of the West Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.
A new analysis highlights India’s 10 largest public sector banks by customer base, deposits and loan portfolios, reflecting the continued dominance of government-owned lenders in the banking sector.
Retail chain Trent is expanding its Zudio brand through a micro-market strategy to accelerate growth and strengthen its presence across smaller cities and neighbourhoods.
The National Testing Agency has warned candidates against a fabricated NEET UG 2026 OMR sheet circulating on social media, cautioning that legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released the GATE 2027 schedule and announced the introduction of a new Robotics paper for the upcoming examination.