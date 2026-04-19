Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 20, 2026: Daily LPG demand drops below 50 lakh, Iran dismisses Trump’s war claims, and more

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 20, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 20. Today’s developments highlight stabilising LPG demand and strong election oversight in India, alongside administrative action in Jammu and Kashmir. Globally, infrastructure and diplomacy dominated headlines with China’s engineering feat and Iran-US tensions, and more.
India’s LPG demand has softened with the onset of summer, with daily consumption falling below 50 lakh cylinders as supply stabilises across regions.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over 58 Jamaat-e-Islami-linked private schools, most located in north Kashmir, in a major administrative and regulatory move.
Ahead of Assembly elections, the Election Commission has acted on over 11,000 social media posts, tightening oversight on digital campaigning and misinformation.
China has completed an 11 km underwater tunnel beneath the Yangtze river, enabling high-speed bullet trains to operate at speeds of up to 350 kmph.
Iran has said its talks with the US are far from final, rejecting claims about handing over enriched uranium amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.
India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to receive a contract extension until June 2027, ensuring continuity in team selection ahead of major tournaments.
Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre is likely to miss action for three weeks after being ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury, impacting team combinations.
The Atomic Energy Commission has cleared an FDI policy under the proposed SHANTI Act, forwarding it for inter-ministerial consultation to boost nuclear sector participation.
Mumbai is set to host several global institutions, with foreign universities planning campuses in 2026, expanding higher education options and international exposure for students.
The Maharashtra government has warned schools to teach Marathi or risk losing recognition, reinforcing language policy implementation across the state.