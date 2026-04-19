Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 20, 2026: Daily LPG demand drops below 50 lakh, Iran dismisses Trump’s war claims, and more

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 20, 2026: Here are the news headlines for the school assembly on April 20. Today’s developments highlight stabilising LPG demand and strong election oversight in India, alongside administrative action in Jammu and Kashmir. Globally, infrastructure and diplomacy dominated headlines with China’s engineering feat and Iran-US tensions, and more.

National News

India’s LPG demand has softened with the onset of summer, with daily consumption falling below 50 lakh cylinders as supply stabilises across regions.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over 58 Jamaat-e-Islami-linked private schools, most located in north Kashmir, in a major administrative and regulatory move.

Ahead of Assembly elections, the Election Commission has acted on over 11,000 social media posts, tightening oversight on digital campaigning and misinformation.