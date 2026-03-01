Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 2, 2026: Indian Army intercepts Pak drone in Poonch, CBSE postpones exams due to Iran-Israel war

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 2, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 2. Today’s key updates include a drone incursion along the LoC, a major GST evasion bust in Uttar Pradesh, and Indian students impacted by airspace disruptions due to ongoing Iran – Israel war.
The Army opened fire after a Pakistani drone was detected crossing the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, escalating tensions along the border. The development has been reported under the Pak drone incursion along LoC in Poonch and Army response.
Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a large GST evasion racket involving nearly 1,200 bogus firms operating across 20 states. Authorities arrested the alleged kingpin and three aides in connection with the UP Police bust of 1,200 bogus firms in GST evasion racket.
Amid the West Asia crisis, Indian medical students have begun returning home from Iran, while 84 Pune MBA students remain stranded in Dubai due to sudden airspace shutdowns. The situation is detailed in the Indian students affected by Iran conflict and Dubai airspace shutdowns.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Iranians to overthrow the Islamic regime and signalled a fresh wave of strikes, intensifying regional tensions. His remarks are covered in the Netanyahu’s call to Iranians to topple regime and signal fresh strikes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations across several Middle East countries due to security concerns. Details are outlined under the CBSE postponement of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 in Middle East region.
Questions have emerged over whether Iran will be able to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup amid geopolitical tensions and security concerns. The issue is examined in the uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup has drawn criticism, with Mohsin Naqvi’s advisors being blamed for the team’s failure to qualify in four consecutive tournaments. The developments are reported under the criticism over Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit and role of advisors.
The proposed India–EU trade deal text reportedly does not adequately recognise local Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism accreditors, raising concerns among industry stakeholders. The matter is detailed in the India–EU trade deal concerns over local CBAM accreditors.
A Commission for Air Quality Management panel may recommend allowing only electric vehicle registrations in Delhi-NCR by 2030 as part of pollution control measures. The proposal is covered under the CAQM panel proposal for only EV registrations in Delhi-NCR by 2030.
The University of Birmingham has announced scholarships for Indian postgraduate students enrolling in 2026, offering financial support to eligible candidates. Details are available under the University of Birmingham scholarships 2026 for Indian postgraduate students.
Several states have declared school closures around Holi festivities, with Uttar Pradesh government schools closed until March 4 and other states issuing holiday schedules. The updates are compiled under the state-wise school holiday schedules for Holi celebrations.