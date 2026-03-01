Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 2, 2026: Indian Army intercepts Pak drone in Poonch, CBSE postpones exams due to Iran-Israel war

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 2, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 2. Today’s key updates include a drone incursion along the LoC, a major GST evasion bust in Uttar Pradesh, and Indian students impacted by airspace disruptions due to ongoing Iran – Israel war.

National News

The Army opened fire after a Pakistani drone was detected crossing the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, escalating tensions along the border. The development has been reported under the Pak drone incursion along LoC in Poonch and Army response.

Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a large GST evasion racket involving nearly 1,200 bogus firms operating across 20 states. Authorities arrested the alleged kingpin and three aides in connection with the UP Police bust of 1,200 bogus firms in GST evasion racket.