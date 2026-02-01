Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 2, 2026: Union Budget 2026 focus infrastructure, security reforms; Alcaraz makes tennis history, Kerala cuts 25% syllabus

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 2, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies. BJP leads in over 900 seats in Maharashtra State Election Commission (Maha SEC) municipal corporation election.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 06:02 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today December 6School Assembly News Headlines Today February 2, 2026
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 2, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 2, 2026. Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for today. The Union Budget 2026 dominated national discourse with infrastructure bets in poll-bound states, regulatory changes, and security-sector reforms. Globally, rising US–Iran tensions and renewed diplomatic engagement with Venezuela made headlines. Sports saw Carlos Alcaraz script tennis history, while markets reacted sharply to Budget announcements. Education updates included a strong push for medical and skills education and syllabus rationalisation in Kerala.

National News

In the run-up to key state elections, the Union Budget 2026 signalled a strong infrastructure push as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prioritised railways, rare earths and port development in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while ruling out large-scale freebies.

Several regulatory changes came into effect from February 1, 2026, with new rules impacting FASTag usage, tobacco regulations and other daily compliance norms. The updates are expected to affect commuters, consumers and businesses alike.

To address staffing gaps in senior security leadership, the Centre has amended IPS empanelment guidelines to ease IG-level postings. The move aims to tackle the shortage of officers at SP and DIG ranks in CAPFs and other security establishments.

International News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a strong warning after US military deployments intensified near the region, escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In a diplomatic development, the United States has reopened its mission in Venezuela after seven years, with the arrival of a US ambassador marking a potential reset in bilateral ties.

Sports News

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz created history by becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam after defeating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2026, underlining a generational shift in men’s tennis.

Ahead of the Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic revealed details of his pre-season training and preparation, highlighting adjustments made to stay competitive at the highest level.

Business News

The first Union Budget after Operation Sindoor saw India significantly hike defence spending, reflecting heightened focus on national security and indigenous manufacturing.

Markets reacted sharply to Budget announcements, with Sensex plunging over 1,500 points and Nifty dropping nearly 500 points amid concerns over fiscal priorities and sectoral allocations.

Education News

The Education Budget 2026–27 placed strong emphasis on healthcare and skilling, with major allocations for medical education, NIMHANS expansion, skills centres and content creation labs.

In Kerala, the state government announced a 25% syllabus reduction for Class 10 students following complaints over excessive academic workload.

 

