News Headlines for School Assembly, April 2, 2026: Trump warns of ‘Stone Age’ strike in 2-3 weeks, Sensex crashes

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, April 2, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 2. Today’s key developments were driven by rising fuel costs and their wider impact, including a sharp hike in commercial LPG prices and record-high jet fuel rates, alongside signs of reverse migration in Mumbai due to supply disruptions. Internationally, tensions remain high with Iran reportedly seeking a ceasefire and the UK distancing itself from the conflict.

Commercial LPG prices have been increased by Rs 195.5 per 19-kg cylinder, impacting businesses and bulk consumers across the country. The development is detailed in the commercial LPG price hike by Rs 195.5 per cylinder.

Amid disruptions in LPG supply, a reverse migration trend is emerging in Mumbai, with workers beginning to return to their hometowns due to rising costs and shortages. The situation is covered in the return of migrant workers in Mumbai due to LPG supply issues.

World News

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is seeking a ceasefire amid escalating tensions, while indicating that the US may consider it under certain conditions. His remarks are reported in the Trump claims Iran wants ceasefire amid ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US’s core objectives for the Iran war are nearing completion. He said Iran is now decimated both economically and militarily. He also asked nations whose oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz should go to the strait and just grab it. “They should build up some delayed courage, and grab it. Iran is decimated. The hard part is done, so it should be easy,” he said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has distanced Britain from the conflict, countering Trump’s criticism of NATO and shifting focus toward European cooperation as tensions rise in the region. The response is detailed in the Starmer rejects NATO criticism and says ‘not our war’ amid Iran conflict.

Sports News

Italy has failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking a significant setback for one of football’s traditional powerhouses. The development is covered in the Italy fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Mumbai-based bat maker Anil Gurav, known for crafting bats used by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards, has passed away, marking the end of an era in cricket craftsmanship. The story is detailed in the death of bat maker Anil Gurav linked to Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards.

Business News

The stock markets in India opened 1.8% lower on Monday as US President steered clear of mentioning any deadline for the Iran war to end.

Jet fuel prices in India have surged to record highs, more than doubling amid global price increases, which is likely to push up airline operating costs and airfares. The development is explained in the jet fuel prices in India double to record highs amid global surge.

The government has defended the LPG price hike, stating it aims to balance consumer interests with the financial health of oil companies, while ruling out any immediate increase in petrol and diesel prices. More details are in the government justification for LPG price hike and stance on petrol-diesel prices.

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Education News

Authorities have arrested three individuals in Jharkhand for allegedly tampering with computers during the JEE Main 2026 April session, with the NTA launching a probe into the malpractice. The case is reported in the arrests over computer tampering in JEE Main 2026 exam.

The CBSE has announced that candidates who appeared for CTET February 2026 will be provided with OMR answer sheets and calculation sheets, enhancing transparency in evaluation. The update is available in the CBSE to provide CTET 2026 OMR copies and calculation sheets to candidates.