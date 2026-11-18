School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 19, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines. Today’s highlights include the resumption of regular classes in Delhi-NCR schools after pollution curbs ended, an upcoming trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin in China, PV Sindhu re-entering the world top five in badminton, and more.

National news

The Bombay High Court questioned the Mumbai civic body for cleaning areas only during a visit by British royals while leaving plastic garbage across the city for residents.

The Madras High Court directed Indian Railways to provide battery-operated cars within six months at all stations in the Tiruchirappalli and Madurai divisions for elderly and disabled passengers.