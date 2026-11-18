School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 19, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines. Today’s highlights include the resumption of regular classes in Delhi-NCR schools after pollution curbs ended, an upcoming trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin in China, PV Sindhu re-entering the world top five in badminton, and more.
National news
The Bombay High Court questioned the Mumbai civic body for cleaning areas only during a visit by British royals while leaving plastic garbage across the city for residents.
The Madras High Court directed Indian Railways to provide battery-operated cars within six months at all stations in the Tiruchirappalli and Madurai divisions for elderly and disabled passengers.
A Delhi fast-track court ordered the framing of charges against 14 accused in the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak case, with the trial set to begin on November 25.
World news
United States President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC summit ahead of a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A United States federal court sentenced Pakistani national Asif Merchant to 27 years and six months in prison for an Iran-backed plot to assassinate Donald Trump.
The United States National Security Agency restricted access to its Fort Meade headquarters after a software patch disrupted its classified internal communications network, NSANet.
Sports news
The All India Football Federation filed a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation against a Palestinian player for making a gesture toward an Indian player during a match.
Badminton player PV Sindhu moved up one spot to number five in the Badminton World Federation rankings, returning to the top five after four years.
Business news
A new report has stated that corporate health insurance coverage in India remains limited, with most employers offering low hospitalisation limits and minimal outpatient benefits.
Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang acknowledged personal mistakes following his resignation over conduct controversies and stated he would return to lead the company if asked by the board.
During pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, manufacturing industry leaders requested tax incentives for research and development, job creation, and capital gains tax reductions.
Education news
Schools in Delhi-NCR resumed regular offline classes after air quality authorities revoked Stage 3 pollution restrictions that had required hybrid learning.
South Korea introduced stricter anti-cheating rules, including glasses inspections, shirt button stickers, and ten-year exam bans, for its annual college entrance test after an artificial intelligence cheating case.