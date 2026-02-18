Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 19, 2026: J&K team makes Ranji history, OpenAI partners with AIIMS, IIT Delhi, Takaichi back as Japan PM

Today's News Headlines for School Assembly, February 19, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 19, 2026

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 19, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 19. Key updates include the elevation of India–France ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and the announcement of Rajya Sabha elections on March 16. Internationally, Japan’s Prime Minister has been reappointed, while Iran has outlined its diplomatic stance amid US tensions.

National News

India and France have elevated their bilateral relationship to a higher level of cooperation, marking a significant diplomatic milestone. The development formalises the India–France Special Global Strategic Partnership, expanding collaboration across defence, technology, and global governance.

The Election Commission has announced that Rajya Sabha elections for vacant seats across 10 states will be held on March 16. The schedule has been officially notified under the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16 across 10 states.