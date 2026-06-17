Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 18, 2026: After NCERT, Odisha textbooks found with over 1600 errors, NTA’s surplus of over 440cr

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 18, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 18. Highlights include India restoring over 21 million hectares of degraded land, a parliamentary panel’s recommendation to use NTA’s Rs 448 crore surplus for exam reforms, and the safe return of an Indian citizen from the Bangladesh border. International developments focus on changes to the US Indo-Pacific Command and reports of new measures to keep Gulf oil exports flowing and more.

A new report has revealed that India restored 21.76 million hectares of degraded land between 2011 and 2020, making significant progress towards its land restoration commitments under the Bonn Challenge.

A parliamentary panel has highlighted that the National Testing Agency accumulated a surplus of ₹448 crore over the last six years and recommended using it to strengthen the examination system in the wake of concerns over exam security and paper leaks.

An Indian citizen from Assam who was allegedly abducted by locals across the Bangladesh border has been brought back safely to India after intervention by authorities.

World News

The United States has reportedly dropped the term ‘Indo’ from the name of its Indo-Pacific Command, a move that has attracted attention in strategic and diplomatic circles.

Amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, the United States is reportedly using tactics similar to those employed by Iranian oil smugglers to keep crude exports moving through key shipping routes.

Sports News

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of football’s inspiring stories, with his journey from humble beginnings to representing his country on the world stage drawing widespread admiration.

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Indian captain Shubman Gill has emerged as a key ODI leader in the absence of Virat Kohli and amid Rohit Sharma’s subdued form, strengthening his role in the team’s batting lineup.

Business News

India is seeking a steel export quota worth $900 million to resolve pending issues in its trade negotiations with the United Kingdom and move the agreement closer to completion.

Indian markets and the rupee strengthened after falling crude oil prices following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal boosted investor confidence.

Education News

A new report has found that India ranks among the world’s top three destinations for artificial intelligence talent despite a decline in global skilled migration.

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Authorities in Odisha have identified more than 1,600 errors in newly introduced school textbooks, prompting a review of the content and publishing process.